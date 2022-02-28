THE UK must be “tougher than tough” in its sanctions of Russia, the foreign secretary has said.
Liz Truss announced further penalties against three more Russian banks as Vladimir Putin continues his offensive against Ukrainian cities.
Giving a statement to the Commons, Ms Truss said all Russian banks would be sanctioned, starting with Sberbank, the country’s largest bank.
Others will also be hit with a full asset freeze “within days”, she said, announcing further penalties against VEB, Sovcombank and Otkiritie.
Ms Truss said: “The UK and our allies will have to undergo some economic hardship as a result of our sanctions but our hardships are nothing compared to those endured by the people of Ukraine.”
The Treasury targeted Russia’s central bank with sanctions in a response co-ordinated with US and European allies, while the Ruble has plummeted in value since the conflict started last week.
Ms Truss said the war could last “months and years” as she prepared the British public for “some economic hardship” as a result of the sanctions, but vowed to Ukraine that the UK would “suffer economic sacrifices to support you, however long it takes”.
