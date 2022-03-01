VLADIMIR Putin has used a deadly “vacuum bomb” as part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, said the Kremlin used the “father of all bombs” during air strikes.

It comes as the UK’s shadow defence secretary said Putin has “weapons of serious destruction” which he appears to be “directing at civilians”.

And the Deputy Prime Minister warned of the Kremlin’s “barbaric tactics” in response to resistance in Ukraine.

Markarova, speaking after briefing members of the US Congress, said: "They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention.

"The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

According to the Mirror, the high-power thermobaric weapons – developed both by the US and Soviet Union in the 1960s – use the atmosphere itself as part of the explosion.

They are thought to be among the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever developed.

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) is looking to launch an investigation into the allegations, as well as historic claims of crimes against humanity.

Speaking on LBC on Tuesday, Shadow defence secretary John Healey said despite the “massive bravery” demonstrated by Ukrainians, more civilian casualties are expected in the coming days as a result of the bombs used by Russia on the nation.

He said: “It’s getting more dangerous. We should expect civilian casualties to rise.

“It may well be that Putin has miscalculated on the determination of the Ukrainian people to fight for their country against this invasion.

“But my fear is, of course, that he has such crushing force and Putin has shown he’s utterly ruthless in being willing to use it, that we must fear that the setbacks his military have seen over these first six days may now see some more of his military objectives achieved and we must stand with Ukraine.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned Vladimir Putin could respond to resistance in Ukraine with “even more barbaric tactics”.

He told Sky News: “We know that Putin will react to this, or we fear that he will react to this, with even more barbaric tactics, that’s why we must be prepared that this could be a long haul."

The former foreign secretary added: “This is turning into a much, much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised and it has a demoralised effect on Russia forces and it has had the effect of steeling the will of the Ukrainian people.

“That’s how we will ensure Putin fails in Ukraine and we’re there for the long haul.”

He warned Putin and his commanders must be held accountable for any war crimes during Moscow’s siege on Ukraine.

He added “Those that engage in war crimes will be held to account.”

He said it must be clear to “both to Putin but also to commanders in Moscow and on the ground in Ukraine that they will be held accountable for any violations of the laws of war”.

It comes as the Prime Minister has left London for Warsaw where he is due to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson is set to discuss the UK’s financial and diplomatic support for central Europe as it faces the prospect of a humanitarian crisis.

Following the meeting he is set to fly to Estonia, where he will meet with leaders in Tallinn before visiting serving troops alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.