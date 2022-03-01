THE Scottish Government’s flagship plan to reshape the economy has suffered an immediate setback after a key stakeholder disowned it.

The STUC, which represents more than half a million Scottish workers in trade unions, said the National Strategy for Economic Transformation was a “missed opportunity” that merely paid “lip service” to creating a well-being economy.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer, who was on the advisory council which tried to inform the plan, said it had “a sprinkling of good ideas”, but overlooked most of the workforce.

She said it had also failed to address why previous attempts to create more green jobs had fallen short, or say how past mistakes could be learned from.

She also said its focus on entrepreneurs would not address its other aim of tackling inequality, saying the latter would “certainly not be solved by prioritising becoming a ‘magnet for global private capital’ nor through the appointment of a ‘Chief Entrepreneurship Officer’.”

She said: “Genuinely building new business start-ups is a good idea, flooding the economy with new start-ups, too many of which then fail, is not.”

The rejection of the finished plan by trade unions was especially damaging given the Government insisted they would integral to the process.

In her foreword to the plan, Ms Forbes said the Government’s approach had been informed by “wide ranging engagement with businesses, unions and other stakeholders”.

The strategy also says its successful delivery “will require all of our partners to work together” in a “Team Scotland” approach, including “trade unions who give a voice to Scotland’s workers and are central to the delivery of an economic model in which everybody has the opportunity to participate and share in its success”.

Ms Forbes launched the advisory council last July, saying the outside experts would bring forward “bold ideas” to transform Scotland’s economy over the next 10 years.

However the process was beset by grumbling about vague and stale ideas from civil servants, and the final report was delayed by more than four months.

Criticis say it is “underwhelming”, with the Government’s own modelling suggesting it could increase Scottish GDP by just £8bn or 5 per cent above trend over ten years.

It proposes a much closer partnership between the public and private sectors, helping the just transition away from fossil fuel jobs to a net zero economy.

It contains six main strands - fostering entrepreneurialism and start-ups, new export markets, improving productivity, lifelong skills, tackling inequality and delivery.

However many of the detail plans for action will not be published until later this year.

Launching the plan at the Michelin Innovation Parc in Dundee, Ms Forbes said the plan would “ensure Scotland is indeed a fairer, wealthier and greener nation by 2032 because we took the decisions required to transform our economy as we emerged from the pandemic.

“To achieve all of this we must create the conditions to generate significant, systemic change. We must be bold, ruthless and laser-focussed to maximise the impact of the actions we have identified.”

She went on: “The next ten years are decisive. We face a choice – to lead or to lag behind comparable economies. Leadership is a choice, and success is never inevitable.

“We choose to lead, because we believe Scotland has all the resources, talents, ingenuity and natural assets to be one of the most successful economies on the planet.

“This strategy clarifies our vision, it identifies the building blocks of success and it reforms the public landscape to focus ruthlessly and relentlessly on delivery.”

She said the plan was based on Holyrood's current powers, and a separate propspectus would outlines "what additional steps we would take to make Scotland successful with all the powers of an independent country".

She said: "That will be published in due course, but for now we focus on straining every sinew to succeed with what we have."

Under the plan, the First Minister will also chair an “investor panel” to attract overseas finance into green jobs, bringing “investor intelligence to policy and regulatory development”, suggesting big business will help write their own rules.

Ms Forbes added: “We will ensure the voice of business is heard at the heart of government, re-design services from the perspective of their users, and make greater use of private and third sector delivery organisations where it makes sense to do so.”

Despite arranging for the media to watch Ms Forbes launch the report in Dundee online, the Scottish Government did not allow journalists to ask her any questions.

Ms Foyer said: “The National Strategy for Economic Transformation has a sprinkling of good ideas and we have successfully argued for some strong lines on the importance of Fair Work, decent pay and the role of trade unions, but overall, it is a missed opportunity to address the challenges before us and make real, transformational change.

“The main engine of the Scottish economy is the foundational economy.

“Unsurprisingly it is also the biggest employer. It encompasses transport, retail, energy generation, distribution and importantly education and public services.

“So, at the heart of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) should have been a strategy to increase pay and improve terms and conditions in these sectors. “Investing in public services offers a huge opportunity to support sustainable growth while tackling poverty and inequality.”

She went on: “Over the coming years we face enormous challenges, none greater than the journey to net zero, a journey that must be carefully planned to ensure we create good, secure jobs that do not leave communities abandoned.

“Whilst the NSET talks about the potential for future development in the renewables and low carbon economy it fails to acknowledge previous failures or, more importantly, how we can learn from them and build a new industrial strategy.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said the plan was the "same old, same old".

He said: "The SNP have been publishing plans, strategies and consultations like this for fifteen years but the record of action is embarrassing. If fine words created jobs we’d have full employment under the SNP.

“The SNP spent millions failing to save BiFab and now they haven’t even trained enough local workers to build a fraction of the windfarms offshore.

"They promised two thousand jobs in Lochaber but have only created a handful in return for financial backing worth hundreds of millions of pounds to Gupta businesses.

"The Chief Executive of the Scottish National investment Bank resigned within months of taking up the post, productivity remains stubbornly low, economic growth is lagging and Scottish income tax receipts are predicted to fall short."