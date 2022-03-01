THE HOME Secretary is to extend the current rules for Ukrainians trying to come to the UK.

Yesterday Priti Patel came under fire after refusing to waive visas for Ukrainians trying to flee the war-torn country.

She was being urged to copy the EU's position of allowing Ukrainians in to their countries for three years without visas.

While she will still not waive the visa rules, the Prime Minister said that 200,000 Ukrainians will be able to come to Britain under revised rules to be set out by Mr Patel in the Commons today.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said that people living in the UK will be able to bring parents, grandparents, children over the age of 18 and their siblings to the country, alongside the previous rules which allowed dependents to be admitted.

The spokesman explained: "The Prime Minister has talked about how we are extending that.

"You can beany nationality, it's not about being a Ukrainian citizen, you just need to be settled in UK.

"The extension will cover adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings, in addition to the immediate family members, and you can expect the Home Secretary will come to the house afternoon to set out further details on that."

This means that anyone settled in the UK with Ukrainian relatives will be able to bring them to the country.

The rules on visa applications are still to be set out by the Home Office, however Ms Patel said yesterday that measures such as biometric screening was still being kept in place as it was an essential part of the security measures for the country.

She also warned that Russians posing as Ukrainians were already operating and there was a risk they could attempt to enter the UK.

Downing Street said the 200,000 figure was "indicative only" as it was “impossible to predict” how many would want to come, rather than stay in countries closer to Ukraine.

The spokesman said: “We think it is right to have that open offer so that they can bring loved ones and be reunited with them should they wish to make that journey.”

Boris Johnson also set out plans for a scheme allowing organisations and individuals to sponsor Ukrainians to come to the UK.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Government would work with the UN refugee agency to identify people on the border and also liaise with councils, the devolved administrations and individuals and organisations who want to be involved.