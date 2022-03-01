MPs are to be given a payrise of more than £2000 from next month.
The announcement from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) was made today, confirming a 2.7 per cent increase in parliamentarians' wages.
It will bring the annual salary up by £2212 to £84,144.
In a statement, IPSA said the rise was the same as the average increase for public sector workers.
MPs had their salaries frozen last year as a result of the pandemic.
However the increase comes on the same day as the new energy bill cap comes in to force as well as the increase in national insurance rates, driving up the cost of living for ordinary people.
Richard Lloyd, IPSA’s Chair, said: “This is the first increase in pay for MPs in two years and follows the average of increases across the public sector last year. MPs play a vital role in our democracy and this is reflected in their pay.
"It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased last year. For Parliament to reflect society, it is vital that people from all walks of life can be an MP.”
