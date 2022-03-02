Boris Johnson will provide an update to MPs on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine today.

The prime minister is expected to update MPs on his talks with allies in eastern Europe as the UK piled more pressure on Russia over the invasion.

It comes as US President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to announce US airspace was closed to Russian flights, adding his administration would be joining the UK and other allies in pursuing the Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars of (Vladimir Putin’s) violent regime”.

Following his trip to Poland and Estonia, Mr Johnson will address the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, during which he is likely to be pressed on further action the Government could take on sanctioning Russian oligarchs and supporting Ukrainian refugees.

(PA)

As the Prime Minister returns from meeting British troops on Nato’s border with Russia, the Foreign Office is expected to follow suit by announcing further financial sanctions on Moscow banks and also ban all Russia-linked ships from docking at UK ports.

Liz Truss said the measures, which include prohibiting UK individuals and entities from providing financial services to Russia’s central bank, were designed to “degrade” Russia’s economy.

Belarusian military individuals and organisations were also sanctioned as the UK looks to punish Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting his close ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, to launch his attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, Mr Biden said as well as closing its airspace to all Russian flights, the US was assembling a task force to “find and seize their yachts and luxury apartments (and) their private jets”.

Mr Biden went on: “The free world is holding (Mr Putin) accountable along with 27 members of the European Union… as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and many others.

(PA)

“Even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia (and) supporting the people of Ukraine.

“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been. Together with our allies, we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions.

"We’re cutting off Russia’s largest bank to the international financial system… (and) choking Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic threat and weaken its military for years to come.

“Tonight, I say to the Russian oligarchs and the corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars off this violent regime… We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains.”