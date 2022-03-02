NICOLA Sturgeon has called a BBC reporter who has been regularly reporting live from war-torn Ukraine an 'unsung hero'.
BBC journalist Clive Myrie has been in Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian invasion into the country forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.
He has been giving updates on the BBC every day, usually live from Kyiv, regarding the situation and reporting the Ukrainians defence of the capital city as the Russian military
On a recent report, Mr Myrie expressed why he was staying in the city which has been plagued by war for the last week. He said: “We all want to tell the story of this war, and we want to tell it accurately.”
After the report, Ms Sturgeon posted on social media to express her admiration for what she described as ‘journalism at its best’.
She said: “Journalists like Clive Myrie and so many others who report from war zones really are unsung heroes.
"Their professionalism, calm under pressure and sheer bravery is inspiring. Journalism at its very best.”
The First Minister yesterday announced the Scottish Government is to send an initial £4 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
She said medicines and medical equipment would be supplied based on information from the Ukrainian Government via their Edinburgh consulate.
The medical equipment includes anaesthetic machines, syringe pumps and bandages.
Further work is also underway to identify what further supplies can be provided so they can shipped to Ukraine as quickly as possible.
It comes as Russia began to step up their efforts of taking the Ukrainian capital, and in the process bombed a TV tower in the city which reportedly killed five people.
Roughly 660,000 people have fled Ukraine, and countless others have taken shelter underground, as the seventh day of war rages on.
