SNP ministers have been warned not to sacrifice women’s rights and safety ahead of unveiling contentious plans for reforming the Gender Recognition Act.

The Scottish Government’s Equalities Minister, Shona Robison, will introduce the proposed Bill at Holyrood on Thursday, following two public consultations being held.

The draft Gender Recognition Bill plans to reduce to six months the time it takes for transgender people to get a certificate recognising their gender.

Applicants would first have to live as their acquired gender for a minimum of three months before seeking a gender recognition certificate, with a further three-month period of “reflection” being required before this can be confirmed.

The reforms also seek to reduce the age at which someone can apply for a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16.

Ahead of the formal plans being set out, Scottish Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher has urged the SNP Government not to sacrifice women’s safety and rights.

Some campaigners, including some prominent voices within the SNP such as Joanna Cherry, have suggested that women’s rights could be put at risk by the reforms.

Ms Gallacher has stressed that improvements to the system for trans people should not come at the expense of the erosion of women’s rights.

She said: "Women’s rights must be paramount in the debate over GRA reform.

“We recognise the case for improving the system and we will constructively scrutinise the government’s proposals when they come forward.

“However, we will also be clear that any improvements to the process for trans people must not come at the expense of women’s rights or women’s safety.

“We hope the Government will listen and respect the views of women who feel very strongly that their rights may be eroded if the SNP get this legislation wrong.”

Speaking ahead of the introduction of the legislation, SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, appealed for a “constructive, respectful debate” following a toxic argument on the issue of trans rights.

Ms Forbes said: “I think it’s important that the Bill is introduced to Parliament, that Shona Robison is able to deliver her miisterial statement and then that parliamentary scrutiny takes its course.

“I am very conscious that I’ve said a number of things over the last few months, largely about the nature of the debate.

“My plea would be for a constructive, respectful debate when it’s introduced.

“We haven’t seen that to date and my hope would be that we allow for an opportunity to debate it.

“Because we know that on one hand, right now the gender recognition process is very invasive, it’s very onerous.

“On the other hand, we know that we need to protect women’s rights.

“There is a way forward, but that way forward can only be achieved if all sides are willing to respect one another in the debate.”