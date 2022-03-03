THE Scottish Labour leader has accused the SNP leader of Scotland's largest local authority of putting her party before the interests of her city.

Anas Sarwar launched a scathing attack on Susan Aitken during an interview with The Herald to mark the first anniversary leading his party and ahead of the Scottish Labour conference which starts tomorrow.

Labour suffered a set of devastating results at the last council poll in 2017 - with the biggest humiliation losing Glasgow city council to the SNP for the first time.

Ahead of COP26 held in Glasgow last autumn Labour pilloried the SNP over its running of the city claiming not enough was being spent to keep the streets clean and free from rats and rubbish.

Speaking to The Herald Mr Sarwar said he wanted Labour to regain Glasgow city council or certainly make "significant gains".

SNP Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, pictured in George Square. Photograph by Colin Mearns..4 September 2020

"We have to have an ambition to win in Glasgow and that is going to require a significant change...We have selected a strong set candidates, we've got our campaign up and running and I want us to have the ambition of winning in Glasgow and certainly making gains," he said.

"I think you have seen a real neglect of the city of Glasgow [since the SNP took control]. Anyone who walks through the city or down its streets can see the neglect. There is a council which doesn't understand how to regenerate the city."

He went onto to compare the Labour mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, who has been a vocal critic of UK and Scottish Government, policies towards the English city, with Ms Aitken.

He added: "If you look at the way Andy Burnham in Manchester has been willing to take on the UK Government - and on one occasion the Scottish Government - to champion his city.

"Where were the voices for Glasgow? Why don't will have a leader in Glasgow who is willing to stand up for the city, willing to take on her own political party and the Scottish Government? At the moment sadly we have a council leader who is out of touch...and who takes her orders from Holyrood and from the SNP centrally."

He added: "Susan Aitken's first concern is the SNP not Glasgow."

A SNP spokesman hit back and said: "Just a month ago Anas Sarwar peddled false scare stories about the SNP in Glasgow only for Labour’s city budget to propose cutting our pioneering anti-child poverty initiatives.

"Now that he’s moved on from that disinformation campaign maybe he’d like to reflect on any number of SNP successes, from the record attainment in Glasgow’s schools to our fair work initiatives.

"Glasgow Labour and Anas’s Scottish branch office have offered no positive solutions on dealing with the pandemic, Covid recovery, the climate emergency or the cost-of living crisis.

"They have no vision for any of the big issues of our times. Anas’s new logo and a fresh round of regurgitating his hackneyed lines will do nothing to help Glaswegians."