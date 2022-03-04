SCOTTISH Labour candidates must support the Union, Anas Sarwar has insisted.

He underlined the requirement as his party gathers today in Glasgow for the start of a three day conference and as it prepares for the local government elections in May. Mr Sarwar will address the event this afternoon.

Earlier this year comments attributed to a source close to Keir Starmer suggested Labour could allow its parliamentary candidates to back independence. Mr Sarwar quickly dismissed the remarks made in January.

In an interview with The Herald he stressed the position further as he appealed to people with "big ideas" to come forward to work with the party and "rebuild this country."

"If you had a big idea - regardless of whether you were Yes or No, Leave or Remain - that can help our country please tell us. And if you know someone who you think would be a champion in your local community and who you would proud to support tell us. And let us rebuild this country."

He was asked whether some of those people could be people who supported independence in 2014, who still supported independence and pressed whether they have to give up on that belief.

"We have stood candidates in recent elections who had voted Yes in the referendum, who had previously supported independence but now support Scotland staying part of the UK. So the point I make is 'nobody asks the SNP to stand pro UK candidates in their election campaign," he said.

"I am not going to pretend I am something I am not. I am not going to pretend we believe in something we don't.

"And I am not going to pretend there is some quick fix. We are a pro-UK party. We want to fundamentally reform and renew the UK. And we will try and persuade people to come with us to build that journey together."

Scottish Labour has suffered a serious of devastating election results since the 2014 referendum when it backed the pro-UK side with voters in former heartlands moving over to the SNP.

More than seven years on the party, which will today unveil a new thistle emblem to replace the red rose, still faces a major challenge with how to win those once loyal supporters back.

Last month a leaked internal polling for Scottish Labour showed almost a third of their voters support a second referendum on independence with the party considerably more divided on the constitution than the SNP or the Tories.

In the interview Mr Sarwar conceded there was no one "magic" solution but suggested his strategy was to expose shortcomings in the Scottish Government record of delivery on domestic issues such as health, education and justice while appealing to disillusioned Yes voters holding out for "the false hope" of independence and a new referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly promised Indyref2 repeatedly since the Brexit vote in 2016, but has yet to deliver on a new referendum with one now planned for next year.

Responding to Mr Sarwar, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Instead of rearranging flowers in a logo, Anas Sarwar needs to wake up and smell the roses.

"While he concentrates on inconsequential nonsense, he shirks away from the single biggest issue driving his party's failure in Scotland - the constitution.

"Until he ends his Trump-like denial of democracy by accepting Scotland’s right to choose self-governance in an independence referendum, his party will continue to slide into irrelevance."