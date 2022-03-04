THE HEAD of Nato has confirmed reports that Vladimir Putin is using cluster bombs in Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg also warned that the conflict will likely get worse in the coming days, during a press conference in Brussels.

He said Putin's forces would bring in "heavier weaponry", adding: "The days to come are likely to be worse with more death, more suffering and more destruction."

Mr Stoltenberg confirmed the reports that Russia has been using cluster bombs - explosives which open in mid air, dropping smaller bombs over a large area.

He did not confirm the use of illegal vacuum bombs during the press briefing today.

Mr Stoltenberg said: "We have seen the use of cluster bombs and we have seen reports of use of other types of weapons which would be in violation of international law."

Despite this, the Nato chief said the alliance would not be imposing a no fly zone over Ukraine.

Citizens and politicians in Ukraine have been urging the West to bring in the air restrictions to allow people to flee.

Mr Stoltenberg said: "We are not going to move into Ukraine, neither on the ground, nor in the Ukrainian airspace”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have ramped up their attacks in Ukraine, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery strikes on cities and making significant gains in the south.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, the largest in Europe.

“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send Nato fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe.”

“We have a responsibility as Nato allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” he said.