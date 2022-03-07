FORMER BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr starts a new radio show on Monday, March 7.

Tonight with Andrew Marr will be his first broadcast venture since leaving the BBC last year after more than two decades.

Station and time please?

LBC, 6pm-7pm.

Where can I find LBC?

You can listen in several ways, including online via the Global Player mobile app, via your TV, or on DAB Digital and Radio. Visit lbc.co.uk to get started

What can we expect?

The unexpected, of course. It is a live show and the content has been kept under wraps, but Marr gave some clues in an online article for LBC at the end of February.

And?

Topical interviews and analysis of the day’s news.

Isn’t that what everyone else does already?

Yes, but there is a certain novelty in hearing Marr, 62, jump into the fray alongside fellow presenters Nick Ferrari, Shelagh Fogarty and Iain Dale. When he left the BBC, with its strict rules on impartiality, the former editor of The Independent said he was looking forward “to getting my voice back”.

He is not the first Scot to leave the BBC for LBC?

Eddie Mair took the same path in 2018. The Dundonian broadcaster will be schedule neighbours with Glasgow-born Marr. Mair’s show is at 4pm, just before Marr. Indeed, Mair’s show is losing an hour to Marr from Monday-Thursday.

Mair, Marr, won’t this get a little confusing?

They have distinctive styles. I expect listeners and viewers will be able to cope.

Viewers? Thought you said it was radio?

The show will be video streamed so you can watch him broadcast live.

Nice pay day?

Who knows? Unlike the BBC, where his salary of £400,000 a year - reduced from what it was - had to be published, Global, the owners of LBC, enjoy commercial confidentiality.