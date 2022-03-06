BORIS Johnson has announced he will give $100m to the Ukrainian government to help pay for welfare, pensions and civil servant salaries.
The Prime Minister confirmed the funds, around £74m, would be spent on maintaining the core functions of the Ukrainian government.
He has made the announcement as he prepares to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch PM Mark Rutte in Downing Street today.
They are to visit an RAF base and meet members of the UK armed forces, before holding a joint press conference.
The funds will be used to mitigate the financial pressures on Ukraine's governmeent as a result of the Russian invasion.
It could be used to support public sector salaries, pay benefits or pensions, for example, and is to be provided through the World Bank.
Mr Johnson said: “In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine.
“UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support.
“While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation."
The new UK $100m funding comes on top of the UK training 22,000 soldiers, supplying 2,000 anti-tank missiles, providing £100 million for economic reform and energy independence, and £120 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.