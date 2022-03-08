THE UKRAINIAN President has given a live address to MPs from Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in the Commons via video link, where he received a standing ovation from MPs and officials.

During a 10-minute speech, Mr Zelenskyy again reiterated calls for the UK to help establish a no fly zone over his country to help people flee the violence, and said more than 50 children had been killed in the conflict.

MPs applauded and gave a standing ovation as Mr Zelenskyy prepared to address them in the Commons

Speaking via a translator, he told MPs: "We do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine.

“Mr Speaker, all the Members of Parliament, ladies and gentlemen, I am addressing all the people of the United Kingdom and all the people from the country with a big history.

“I am addressing you as a citizen, as a president, of also a big country, with a dream and big effort.

“I would like to tell you about the 13 days of war, the war that we didn’t start and we didn’t want. However we have to conduct this war, we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine.”

He said his country was fighting for their survival "just the same way you once didn’t want to lose your country when the Nazis started to fight your country and you had to fight for Britain."

The president continued: "Thirteen days of this struggle … at 4 o'clock in the morning we were attacked by cruise missiles. Everybody woke up and people with children, the entire Ukraine. We have not been sleeping, we all have been fighting with our country, with our army.

“Russian forces demanded that we lay down arms, we need to continue fighting.”

He said that "over 50 children have been killed” so far in the conflict, adding:“These are the children that could have lived but these people have taken them away from us.

“Ukraine were not looking to have this war. Ukraine have not been looking to become big but they have become big over the days of this war. We are the country that are saving people despite having to fight one of the biggest armies in the world. We have to fight the helicopters, rockets.”

He said that the question for Ukraine was the "Shakespearean question" of "to be or not to be", adding: “Now I can give you a definitive answer. It’s definitely yes, to be."

Mr Zelenskyy said he was "looking for your help, for the help of Western countries", and thanked the Prime Minister personally.

He said: "We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you Boris.

“Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist country.

“Please make sure sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe.

“Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.

“Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom.”

Responding, Mr Johnson said: "Never before in all our centuries of our parliamentary democracy has the House listened to such an address.

“In a great European capital now within range of Russian guns President Volodymyr Zelensky is standing firm for democracy and for freedom.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: " Every one of us has been moved by the bravery, the resolve, and the leadership of President Zelensky.

"Invading troops march through his streets, shells reign down on his people, and assassins seek his life.

"No one would have blamed him for fleeing. But instead, he has stayed in Kyiv to lead the Ukrainian people and to fight."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Uk must "do all that we can to send support to Ukraine, to send the weapons that they need to defend themselves, to make sure that we sanction the regime in Moscow, that we deliver the clearest message to President Putin – that this will end in failure for him, that he will face justice at the international court."

He added: "We must stand in this House, throughout these islands, throughout the western world in defence of democracy, in defence of sovereignty.

“Peace, justice and the sovereignty of Ukraine must prevail.”

Mr Blackford also said those who need sanctuary must find a “welcoming hand” in the UK.