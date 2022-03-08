THE UK has joined a group of countries in calling for a crackdown of Russian involvement in international sport.

The group of 37 nations signed a joint letter today, backing calls for Russia and Belarus to be banned from hosting or bidding for major tournaments.

The letter also states that athletes selected by Russia or Belarus, "administrators and teams representing the Russian or Belarusian state should be banned from competing in other countries" including if they represent other bodies, cities or brands which "are effectively representing Russia or Belarus, such as major football clubs."

The collective, which includes Australia, Japan, Croatia, Canada, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, also called for sanctions to "limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states."

Their statement released this evening continued: "We call on all international sport federations to endorse these principles, and applaud all those that have done so already.

"We also welcome the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to prevent Russia’s and Belarus’ athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again."

It comes after Russian and Belarusian athletes were blocked from competing in the Paralympic Games last week, and the Champions League final due to be held in St Petersburg was moved to Paris.

The world governing body of motorsport, the FIA, also announced September’s Formula One Russian Grand Prix had been cancelled.

The full list of signatories is below:

Australia

Senator the Hon Richard Colbeck, Minister for Sport

Austria

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Arts and Culture, Civil Service and Sport

Belgium

Valérie Glatigny, Minister for Higher Education, Adult Education, Scientific Research, University Hospitals, Youth Welfare, Houses of Justice, Youth, Sport and the Promotion of Brussels of the French-Speaking Community.

Canada

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport

Croatia

Dr Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sport

Cyprus

Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth Office

Czech Republic

Petr Gazdík, Minister for Education, Youth and Sports

Denmark

Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, Minister for Culture

Estonia

Tiit Terik, Minister of Culture

Finland

Antti Kurvinen, Minister of Science and Culture

France

Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Sport

Germany

Mahmut Özdemir MP, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community

Greece

Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister for Sports

Hungary

Dr Tünde Szabó, Minister of State for Sport

Iceland

Ásmundur Einar Daðason, Minister of Education and Children

Ireland

Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht

Italy

Valentina Vezzali, Secretary of State for Sport

Japan

H.E. SUEMATSU Shinsuke, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology

Republic of Korea

HWANG Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

Latvia

Anita Muižniece, Minister for Education and Science

Liechtenstein

H.E. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport

Lithuania

Dr Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education, Science and Sport

Luxembourg

Georges Engel, Minister of Sport

Malta

Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education and Sport

Netherlands

Conny Helder, Minister for Long-term Care and Sport

New Zealand

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation

Norway

Anette Trettebergstuen, Minister of Culture and Equality

Poland

Kamil Bortniczuk, Minister of Sport and Tourism

Portugal

Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, Minister of Education (responsible for Youth and Sport)

Romania

Carol-Eduard Novak, Minister of Sports

Slovakia

Ivan Husar, State Secretary for Sport

Slovenia

Dr Simona Kustec, Minister of Education, Science and Sport

Spain

Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, Minister of Culture and Sport

Sweden

Anders Ygeman, Minister for Integration and Migration

Switzerland

Viola Amherd, Head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport

United Kingdom

The Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

United States of America

Jennifer Hall Godfrey, Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs