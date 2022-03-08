THE UK has joined a group of countries in calling for a crackdown of Russian involvement in international sport.
The group of 37 nations signed a joint letter today, backing calls for Russia and Belarus to be banned from hosting or bidding for major tournaments.
The letter also states that athletes selected by Russia or Belarus, "administrators and teams representing the Russian or Belarusian state should be banned from competing in other countries" including if they represent other bodies, cities or brands which "are effectively representing Russia or Belarus, such as major football clubs."
The collective, which includes Australia, Japan, Croatia, Canada, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, also called for sanctions to "limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states."
Their statement released this evening continued: "We call on all international sport federations to endorse these principles, and applaud all those that have done so already.
"We also welcome the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to prevent Russia’s and Belarus’ athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again."
It comes after Russian and Belarusian athletes were blocked from competing in the Paralympic Games last week, and the Champions League final due to be held in St Petersburg was moved to Paris.
The world governing body of motorsport, the FIA, also announced September’s Formula One Russian Grand Prix had been cancelled.
The full list of signatories is below:
Australia
Senator the Hon Richard Colbeck, Minister for Sport
Austria
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Arts and Culture, Civil Service and Sport
Belgium
Valérie Glatigny, Minister for Higher Education, Adult Education, Scientific Research, University Hospitals, Youth Welfare, Houses of Justice, Youth, Sport and the Promotion of Brussels of the French-Speaking Community.
Canada
The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport
Croatia
Dr Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sport
Cyprus
Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth Office
Czech Republic
Petr Gazdík, Minister for Education, Youth and Sports
Denmark
Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, Minister for Culture
Estonia
Tiit Terik, Minister of Culture
Finland
Antti Kurvinen, Minister of Science and Culture
France
Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Sport
Germany
Mahmut Özdemir MP, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community
Greece
Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister for Sports
Hungary
Dr Tünde Szabó, Minister of State for Sport
Iceland
Ásmundur Einar Daðason, Minister of Education and Children
Ireland
Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht
Italy
Valentina Vezzali, Secretary of State for Sport
Japan
H.E. SUEMATSU Shinsuke, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology
Republic of Korea
HWANG Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
Latvia
Anita Muižniece, Minister for Education and Science
Liechtenstein
H.E. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport
Lithuania
Dr Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education, Science and Sport
Luxembourg
Georges Engel, Minister of Sport
Malta
Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education and Sport
Netherlands
Conny Helder, Minister for Long-term Care and Sport
New Zealand
Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation
Norway
Anette Trettebergstuen, Minister of Culture and Equality
Poland
Kamil Bortniczuk, Minister of Sport and Tourism
Portugal
Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, Minister of Education (responsible for Youth and Sport)
Romania
Carol-Eduard Novak, Minister of Sports
Slovakia
Ivan Husar, State Secretary for Sport
Slovenia
Dr Simona Kustec, Minister of Education, Science and Sport
Spain
Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, Minister of Culture and Sport
Sweden
Anders Ygeman, Minister for Integration and Migration
Switzerland
Viola Amherd, Head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport
United Kingdom
The Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
United States of America
Jennifer Hall Godfrey, Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs
