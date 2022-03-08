THE POLISH government has confirmed it is ready to give fighter jets to help the Ukrainian conflict.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Western allies to provide his country with aircraft in order to help protect the skies over the country and get citizens to safety.

In a statement released this evening, the polish government said it was ready to deposit all of their MIG-29 jets at the Ramstein air base in Germany, "for the disposal of the government of the United States of America".

It is then thought the US would be responsible for getting the planes to Ukraine.

In return Poland is asking for the US to provide them with alternative aircraft.

A statement on the Polish government's website read: "The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Goverment, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities.

"Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.

"The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein."