A PRIVATE jet thought to have been used to shuttle a Russian oligarch in and out of the UK has been “impounded.”

Last night, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the Government was tightening aviation sanctions to make it a criminal offence for Russian planes to enter UK air space.

He told airports he can order them to detain Russian aircraft and has the power to order the Civil Aviation Authority to terminate the registration of planes owned by sanctioned individuals.

It comes as the ownership of one plane at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire is under investigation.

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

Mr Shapps confirmed a private jet had effectively been impounded at the airport, telling BBC Breakfast that Russian airlines and private jets had already been banned from the UK.

“However, there were potential loopholes and I also wanted to make the issue a criminal one, so last night I also signed a law which closes off some of those loopholes to do with trying to work out the ownership of some of these aircraft.

“There is one such aircraft on the ground at Farnborough that I have essentially impounded whilst we carry out further investigations, for the last few days.

“It’s very important that we have the laws available to enable that to happen.”

He later gave further information when speaking to LBC Radio.

READ MORE: Inverness to Moscow private jet row escalates over regulations 'loophole'

He said: “We know that it isn’t a Russian company that holds the aircraft, it’s rather a Luxembourg-registered aircraft..

“We are carrying out further checks before releasing it and what we won’t do is allow any Russian oligarchs to pass on that jet when it does eventually go.”

It comes after a UK Government source told the PA news agency last night the aircraft “was transporting a wealthy Russian and the ownership of the aircraft is now the subject of an investigation”.

The row over “loopholes” in the government’s sanctions of Russia was raised last week by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

He criticised Mr Shapps after it was revealed a private jet was allowed to depart from Inverness Airport to Moscow.

It is thought that as the aircraft was registered to a third party in Estonia, it was allowed to leave which the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said was 'loophole' that needed tightened.

Mr Blackford and Mr Shapps then continued in a heated debate on Twitter over the regulations.