SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has denied reports that he is set to quit as the party's Westminster leader.

According to Politico, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber has clashed with colleagues in the Commons, and there are grumblings from others about his performance.

The article claims senior MPs Alyn Smith and Stewart McDonald may be looking to take over.

Though Smith said this claim was “total garbage” from people with “too much time on their hands”.

One insider quoted by Politico said Blackford “can’t be f****d” with the pressures and the traveling involved from his Highland constituency.

However, Blackford himself branded the claims “utter nonsense”. He told The National: ”I have got a job to do leading the group I am fully focused on doing so and I intend to lead us through all the challenges we face and to stand by the side of the First Minister ready for the campaign ahead.

“I am relaxed about things, I have no intention of going anywhere."

Asked if there was any truth in the claims, Blackford told the paper: "None whatsoever."

The SNP chief was criticised last month after he sparked a fierce row over who would meet the cost of state pensions after a Yes vote, suggesting it would be a legacy obligation for the UK.

He told ITV Border that Scots who had paid UK national insurance had accumulated the right to a UK pension.

This was in spite of the White Paper on independence given to voters before the 2014 referendum saying that for existing pensioners “the responsibility for the payment of that pension will transfer to the Scottish Government”.

He was also criticised by independence supporters this week when he suggested a future referendum may have to be delayed because of the crisis in Ukraine.

Nicola Sturgeon yesterday insisted she still planned on having the vote next year.