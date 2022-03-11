AN SNP minister has been handed special responsibility for refugee resettlement after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she has asked the UK Government to be allowed to oversee for the Ukrainian community sponsorship scheme in Scotland.

Neil Gray, already a minister for Europe and international development for the Scottish Government, has had his role extended to cover the SNP-Greens administration’s approach to supporting refugees arriving and living in Scotland.

Mr Gray, the MSP for Airdrie and Shotts, will report directly to the First Minister and may attend Cabinet meetings of the Scottish Government.

The appointment comes after Ms Sturgeon confirmed she has made a "proposition" to Michael Gove for the Scottish Government to oversee the community sponsorship scheme for Ukrainian refugees, with plans currently beingdrawn up by the UK Government.

The FM said: “We hope that, over the next couple of days, we will have confirmation from the UK Government of the opening of the community sponsorship route. That is being overseen by Michael Gove rather than the Home Office.

“I have had constructive discussions with him about it in the past couple of days.

“The Scottish Government has put to him and his officials a proposition that would allow us, in partnership with the Scottish Refugee Council and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), to run the scheme in Scotland so that we can ensure that people who come through it get the right support.

“The vast majority of people in Scotland want to welcome them with open arms, and that is what we are intent on doing if we possibly can and if the UK Government procedures allow us to do so.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Europe is facing the biggest refugee crisis since World War Two.

“More than two million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and Scotland is ready and willing to play its part and to offer sanctuary and support to them and the many more who will sadly follow.

“Given the gravity, and urgent, nature of the situation, it is right that this Government has a Minister with specific responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine who will be arriving in Scotland and need support to rebuild their lives.

“Reporting direct to me on this issue, Neil Gray will work closely with External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson and Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison, and other Ministers, to ensure our response to this unprecedented crisis is co-ordinated across the Scottish Government.”

Mr Gray said: “Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary for those fleeing Ukraine, just as we did with the Syrian Resettlement Programme, which saw all 32 local authorities in Scotland participate and welcome over 3,300 refugees into their communities.

“The Scottish Government is already bringing together key partners, like Colsa, the Scottish Refugee Council and Police Scotland, to coordinate plans and address the practical challenges of resettling Ukrainians here.

“With my additional responsibilities I will endeavour to ensure a swift, co-ordinated and focussed government response to the needs of the Ukrainians who seek sanctuary in our country.”