THE war in Ukraine must not be used to justify the increased production of fossil fuels, Patrick Harvie has said.

Mr Harvie put the argument as he addressed the Scottish Greens party's conference this morning.

His intervention came a day after The Herald revealed that the UK Government was stepping up North Sea gas productions in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Scottish Greens' co-leader, who is also a minister in the Scottish Government, condemned President Vladimir Putin's actions and welcomed the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

The US and UK have announced they are to stop Russian oil and gas imports, while the EU - which depends on Russian gas for 40% of its domestic consumption are to cut imports from the country by two thirds by the end of the year.

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a flagrant and grievous breach of international law and what has happened since is truly horrific. We offer the people of Ukraine our support and our solidarity today," Mr Harvie told the conference.

But he argued reducing oil and gas imports from Russia must not be used to justify increased North Sea production.

"We know that fossil fuel dependence is a profound threat to our security - ecological, geopolitical, economic - but will we accept that this must be a moment to rapidly accelerate the transition?" he said.

"Here in Scotland, the Tories and their cheerleaders are shamelessly using this scenario to justify expanding oil and gas exploration and production. For them, barely months after COP left Glasgow any excuse will do to ignore the pressing climate science which should be keeping them awake at night."

He added: "This extreme fossil fuel ideology would throw our future away, it would surrender the cost of living crisis to volatile global gas markets and to follow it would be to turn our backs on the workers and communities who urgently need a just transition and investment in the industries of the future."

Mr Harvie welcomed the announcement by Germany to stop to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.

He said: "That was a significant move by a green party which had only recently re-entered government, because Vladimir Putin has spent years ensuring Russian gas is a key element to his power play across Europe. Putin’s ambitions are founded on abusing the strategic value of fossil fuels."

The conference comes as the party's prepares to launch its local government election campaign ahead of polling day on May 5.

It is hoping to get more councillors into local government across Scotland and get into a position where it could help run some councils.

"The local elections in May are so vitally important," he said.

"We have Greens in national government leading this work. We need more greens elected to councils to carry it on in our communities.

"Make no mistake. Progress in city climate plans in Edinburgh and Glasgow has been down to the work of Scottish Green councillors.

"They have led calls for improvements in public transport. They have saved local services like libraries and swimming pools. They have made a huge difference."



