THE woman at the centre of one of the SNP’s most infamous scandals is to stand for the party at the local elections.

Serena Cowdy, who was in a 'love triangle' with two married SNP MPs, has been selected as a candidate for Angus council in May.

Ms Cowdy will attempt to win a seat in the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward.

In 2016, the SNP was thrown into crisis after it emerged Ms Cowdy was involved in an affair with the party's then deputy leader Stewart Hosie.

The revelation led to Mr Hosie, the MP for Dundee East, stepping down as SNP deputy and separating from his then wife, the SNP MSP Shona Robison, one of Nicola Sturgeon's closest allies.

In his resignation letter to Ms Sturgeon, Ms Hosie apologised for “any hurt and upset I have caused to friends, family and colleagues".

It also emerged that Ms Cowdy, a former actress and political blogger, had been in a previous relationship with Angus Brenda MacNeil, the SNP MP for the Western Isles.

📺 Watch our candidate Serena Cowdy encourage new Scots to register to vote.



📢 Your voice matters, please register to vote and let your voice be heard at the ballot box.



🗳📱 For information on eligibility, and to register to vote visit: https://t.co/69IahBKJmI pic.twitter.com/zqfxu0KIo6 — Angus SNP (@AngusSNP) March 11, 2022

She reportedly referred to Nationalist MPs as the "sexy Mujahideen of British politics".

Mr MacNeil separated from his wife in 2015 and they divorced in 2020.

Mr Hosie, 59, married Ms Cowdy, 42, in 2018.

In a video posted by the Angus SNP branch on Twitter on Friday, Ms Cowdy, who is from Peterborough, said: “Hi, I’m Serena Cowdy, one of your SNP candidates in Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.

“You don’t need to have been born in Scotland in order to vote here. You could be from somewhere else in the UK like me or a foreign national from another country.

“If you’ve made Scotland your home, you can vote and help change things for the better.”

The SNP only has one councillor in Ms Cowdy's target ward, having lost a second to the Liberal Democrats in 2017.

