THE PRIME Minister is to accept the planned payrise for MPs but has yet to say whether he will donate it to charity.
Boris Johnson's official spokesman said the rise - of £2200 - was set independently and there is no way of declining it.
However the spokesman declined to say if the funds would be donated to charity, as some other MPs have done.
Ministerial salaries, which are on top of the MP's wage of £81,932, are not due to increase this year in Westminster, while Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today Holyrood ministers' wages will also stay the same.
Critics have argued that Mr Johnson, who has the power to set the ministerial wage, should cut the level by £2200 to nullify the MP wage rise.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the pay rise for MPs was “automatic, in effect” and “he is not able to turn down that pay rise which is independently judged by Ipsa (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority)”.
Asked if he would cut his ministerial salary by £2,200, the spokesman said: “The ministerial element of the Prime Minister’s salary has been frozen for some time now and will remain so.”
