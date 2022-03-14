MORE than 20,000 people and groups have offered to sponsor Ukrainians fleeing the war since a new scheme launched just two hours ago.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will see members of the public and communities offer a safe place for refugees to stay when they come to the UK, was launched just after 4pm today.
By 6.30pm, 20,000 people and groups had registered their interest in taking part, despite technical difficulties on the government website due to the surge in visitors.
A source from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) told The Herald that they had been "overwhelmed" with demand and added: "We've had 20,000 registrations for both individual and group sponsors, as of 6.30pm tonight."
While there is an obvious demand from the UK public to help those in need, concerns have been raised about how people will be matched with Ukrainians needing assistance.
Michael Gove, the DLUC Secretary, told MPs there would be vetting for sponsors to ensure they are suitable to host families, but insisted the quickest way to accomodate people was if hosts in the UK find those they are willing to accomodate themselves.
