SNP and Greens ministers have been warned by their independent advisers that “action is not happening at the scale or pace required” to adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC), advisers for the Scottish and UK governments, has warned that the Scottish Government's strategy to adapt to the impacts of climate breakdown has "stalled" – putting people, businesses and critical infrastructure at risk.

The Scottish Government has set out its vision for adapting the nation and build its climate resilience in the second climate change adaptation programme, but the CCC has cautioned that much more needs to be done to translate ministers’ ambition into real-world action.

Over the last 30 years, average temperatures in Scotland have increased by 0.5C, while winters have become five per cent wetter and the sea level around the Scottish coast has risen by up to 3cm each decade.

READ MORE: IPCC Report: Oil and gas giants 'on notice' after dire UN climate analysis

In a new report, published today, the CCC has warned that “there is no credible plan to adapt farmland habitats and species” to a changing climate, despite farmland making up almost three quarters of Scotland’s land area. The organisation has also stressed that “rates of peatland restoration are falling well short” of the SNP Government’s targets.

Plans to adapt Scotland’s infrastructure to the impacts of the climate crisis have been labelled “insufficient” by the CCC. The independent experts have warned that “ports, airports, telecoms, digital and ICT infrastructure all face substantial climate risks”, adding that “the gap in planning how to maintain a weather-resilient energy system increasingly threatens the delivery” of the Scottish Government’s legal commitments to cut harmful emissions.

The CCC has also been left worried by a lack of specific objectives in flood risk management plans, as well as a lack of data, while a lack of shoreline management plans means “most local authorities do not yet have a plan to manage coastal erosion risk”.

Concerns have also been raised about the impacts on health such as a “notable” increase in Lyme disease cases.

READ MORE: SNP pressure Tory Government over 'fastest possible' move away from oil and gas reliance

The CCC has warned ministers that “there are no overarching plans and limited actions to prepare Scotland for supply chain disruption from climate change”. The report adds that “there are also no measurable targets for reducing water demand by industry”.

In recommendations, the Scottish Government has been urged to draw up “clear, time-bound and quantative targets” to help adaption to the climate crisis, adding that “this is essential for accountability”.

Ministers have also been told to “urgently improve monitoring and evaluation” and to raise the level of adaption response.

Chair of the CCC’s adaptation committee, Baroness Brown, said: “We commend the Scottish Government on its vision for a climate ready Scotland, but the reality is that action is not happening at the scale or pace required.

“In most sectors including the natural and built environments, health, infrastructure and business, action has stalled. Without a renewed sense of urgency, the significant changes we are already seeing in Scotland today will have impacts on all areas of Scottish society and nature in the years to come.

“Scotland needs to up its game by kickstarting delivery, introducing clear, measurable targets, improving monitoring and evaluation of climate risks and ensuring greater accountability for government – it has some examples of good practice to build on.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns it's 'not credible' to ramp up North Sea production after Russian oil ban

Fabrice Leveque, climate change policy manager at WWF Scotland said: “Following on the heels of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report last month which showed that the pace and scale of climate impacts on people and nature is accelerating rapidly, this latest assessment confirms that Scotland’s climate has already changed, and we’re currently failing to adapt our nature for these impacts.

“Our peatlands and seas provide a home to plants and animals, can support sustainable livelihoods, and are vital carbon stores. It’s crucial that we protect and restore our peatlands and better manage our seas to lock away carbon, protect the amazing and iconic species that call them home and defend the natural systems that provide us all with food and clean water.”

Scottish Conservative shadow net zero, energy and transport secretary, Liam Kerr, said: “This is a classic case of SNP spin failing to live up to reality.

“For all the SNP’s lofty rhetoric on the environment – and Nicola Sturgeon’s grandstanding at Cop26 – Scotland is miles behind where we should be.

“The nationalists have been in charge of this brief for almost 15 years – the multiple failures are on them."

READ MORE: Sturgeon warned £33bn for decarbonising homes will be needed by 2025

He added: “Not only have we missed green target after green target under this government, but the SNP has failed to prepare for the immediate effects of climate change close to home.

“In just the last few months, we have seen the damage and devastation caused by severe winter storms and the SNP’s belated response – this cannot be allowed to continue.”

Scottish Labour net zero, energy and transport spokesperson, Colin Smyth, said: “This is a damning indictment of the SNP-Green government’s atrocious record on the environment.

“After 15 years the SNP have delivered an abundance of hollow rhetoric and gesture politics – but speeches and photo ops won’t tackle the climate and nature emergency.

“The Greens are no longer worthy of the name, now that they’ve abandoned the last of their principles to prop up this failing government.

“There is no time to waste – we need a real plan now to reach net zero, deliver a jobs-first transition, and build a greener Scotland.”

Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, said: “The Scottish Government welcomes independent scrutiny of our response to the global climate emergency and asked the Climate Change Committee to prepare this report on our approach to adaptation.

“Preparing for the impacts of climate change which are already locked in forms a key part of a just transition to net-zero and we are making real progress. That includes an extra £150m for flood risk management and £12m for coastal change adaptation over the course of this parliament.

READ MORE: Climate advisers back 'presumption against' new North Sea oil and gas fields

“We are ensuring our transport network is prepared for the impacts of climate change, including investment of £60m to support climate adaptation and resilience of our trunk roads. We are also supporting resilience internationally by trebling our world-first Climate Justice Fund.

“We are pleased that the committee supports our vision for a climate resilient Scotland. However, we accept that more needs to be done.

"This is a global challenge and we are not alone in needing to accelerate progress.

“We will continue to deliver the 170 policies and proposals in our current Adaptation Programme and also look for additional actions we can take to address the highest priority areas identified by the committee.”