THE BRITISH-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has boarded a plane in Iran as she prepares to come back home for the first time in six years.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe took a photograph on board the aircraft, which will leave Tehran and fly back to the UK, via Oman, today.

Her MP Tulip Siddiq posted the photo on Twitter, saying: "It's been 6 long 2years - and I can't believe I can FINALLY share this photo.

"Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran.

"My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute."

Another British captive, businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, has also been released and is travelling back along with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mr Ashoori was imprisoned in Iran for five years, having been arrested in 2017 when visiting his mother.

It is understood they were freed after the UK settled a historical debt with Iran, valued at £393.8 million.

The repayment is not thought to have been made in cash, with the settlement being used for humanitarian purposes in Iran although the details of the contract have been kept confidential.

Iranian media reported today that the UK had agreed to release an Iranian prisoner in exchange for the release of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori, however this is not understood to be accurate.

Announcing the development today, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the release was a result of "years of hard work and dedication" by diplomats.

She said that another hostage, wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, has been released from jail in Iran but remains in the country and work is ongoing to bring him back home also.

She said: "Nazanin has been held in Iran for almost six years, and Anoosheh almost five. Morad has been in prison for four. They will be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“Their release is the result of years of hard work and dedication by our brilliant diplomats, and intensive efforts over the past six months. I pay tribute to my predecessors and the Prime Minister, who have all worked hard to resolve this issue.

“We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown.

"They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief."

Ms Truss confirmed the UK had "settled the IMS debt, as we said we would" and added: "I made resolving the continued detention of British nationals and the IMS debt payment my top priorities when I entered office in September 2021.

“The IMS debt has been settled in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations. These funds will be ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods.”

She is due to make a statement in the Commons later today.