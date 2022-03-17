FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to “root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse” in her party after the SNP was forced to suspend a prominent policy adviser for saying Priti Patel should be "sent back to Uganda".

Dr Tim Rideout, who is a member of the SNP’s Policy Development Committee and runs a group about currency in an independent Scotland, posted the remark suggesting the Home Secretary wasn’t British on social media last week.

When The Herald approached the SNP about the comment, a spokesperson said: "This tweet is offensive and disgusting.”

Conservative MSP Pam Gosal raised the comment during First Minister’s Questions, describing the remark as an “appalling racist comment”.

“Such comments have no place in society, let alone in political debate,” she said. “I welcome that the SNP has taken quick action in suspending and launching an investigation into Tim Rideout’s conduct but racism is never an isolated incident and this is something all parties must condemn.

“Wil the First Minister assure BAME communities in Scotland and the broader public that her party will root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse?“

Responding, the First Minister said: “Yes I will. The individual concerned, as Pam Gosal, has fairly pointed out, was immediately suspended from the SNP. It would be wrong for me to comment any further.

“I represent the most diverse constituency in the whole of Scotland in this parliament. I represent the biggest BAME community in the country. I understand these issues. I understand how serious it is that all parties take these issues very seriously. And I am absolutely committed to doing so.

“I think this is an issue for all parties. We all have to be prepared to act when necessary in a way that aligns with what we say around these things.

“And I for my part, probably speaking more as leader of the SNP here rather than as First Minister, I am determined that my party does and I would call on other parties to make sure that they follow suit as well. And that is I hope something that we can unite on.”

On March 10, replying to another user tweet about the Home Secretary on Twitter, Dr Rideout tweeted: “So how do we send this person back to Uganda? Clearly hasn't a shred of humanity. Mind you, maybe the new proposed refugee centre on St Helena might avoid inflicting her on anyone. Can compare notes with Napoleon's ghost.”

Ms Patel was born in the UK and is of Indian and Ugandan heritage.

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has called for police to take action against Dr Rideout. He said: “These are truly horrendous and outright racist remarks from a key advisor to Nicola Sturgeon.

“While I am no supporter of Priti Patel, nobody should be subjected to this kind of out and out racism. It has no place in Scotland.”

He continued: “Nicola Sturgeon must suspend Tim Rideout’s membership of the SNP and remove him from his advisory positions immediately.

“I also hope Police Scotland take action.”



