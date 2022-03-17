SCOTTISH Culture minister Angus Robertson clashed with Nadine Dorries over the appointment of Muriel Gray to the board of the BBC, newly published correspondence has revealed.

He criticised the UK Government for not giving a “clear rationale" as to why the former TV presenter was chosen for the role.

Ms Gray, who hosted eighties Channel 4 music show The Tube and served as chairwoman of the Glasgow School of Art, was confirmed last year as the corporation’s new board member for Scotland.

The post will see her paid £33,000 a year for working the equivalent of two days a week, plus another £5,000 for chairing the board’s Scotland committee.

Appointment of the board is in the hands of the UK Government but needs to be signed off by Scottish ministers.

According to the documents, released by the Scottish Government under Freedom of Information legislation, Ms Gray was one of three candidates deemed “appointable” by the panel in charge of recruitment.

In a letter to the UK Government's culture secretary, Mr Robertson criticised Ms Dorries for failing to provide a “clear rationale as to why Ms Gray was chosen over the other appointable candidates.”

He added: “I am also unclear why the views of Scottish Ministers have only been sought after the choice has been made, rather than as part of the consideration of the three appointable candidates.”

Mr Robertson also criticised the DCMS for rushing him into the approval, after they gave him just two days in December to back Ms Gray’s recruitment - despite interviews being carried out in July.

He said this “unacceptably short timescale” demonstrated “a lack of respect for what should be our shared role in this appointment.”

He added: “Amid what I can only describe as a climate of distrust about public appointments in broadcasting at the moment, I seek your assurance that this delay does not relfect any difficulty we need to be aware of regarding this important appointment for the BBC Board Member who represents audiences in Scotland.”

Replying on behalf of Ms Dorries, Julia Lopez, the Minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure, insisted that the Scottish Government’s role in the process was respected and that a member of the Scottish civil service was on the recruitment panel.

She said the panel's collective view was that Ms Gray “was a very strong candidate; they were struck by her clear passion for the BBC and throughout her interview, she demonstrated the energy and enthusiasm for the role, pointing to the verve and dynamism she would likely bring the BBC Board."

The minister said the panel commended her "transferable commercial expertise, significant non-executive experience, excellent understanding of government, and clear collegiate and cooperative approach".

Ms Gray was also praised for demonstrating a “strong knowledge of the culture, characteristics and affairs of the people, and broadcasting issues, in Scotland; and an excellent understanding of views of audiences and public opinion in Scotland."

Ms Lopez said the delay was because of Boris Johnson's reshuffle in September which "impacted on timings across all appointments".

She said the delay did "not reflect any difficulty with regards to this important appointment."

In a further response, Robertson said he could not agree with the “assertion that the Scottish Government was involved throughout the process since we were not part of the final decision to select one of the three candidates deemed appointable, the result of which you only informed us about on 7 December.”

He added: “While a more efficient process on your part would have avoided this undesirable haste, I have considered this appointment and, since Ms Gray was deemed appointable by the panel, I accept that her nomination can go forward to the Privy Council Meeting on 15 December.”

Another document released revealed that 20 people were shortlisted for the interview, seven were shortlisted.

The appointment of Ms Gray - who has been previously expressed support for Scotland remaining in the UK - was criticised by some independence supporters.

Kenny MacAskill, a former SNP Scottish justice secretary, who now sits an Alba MP, said: "The BBC’s reputation for impartiality particularly on Scottish independence is at an all-time low.

"While this appointment was not made in Scotland it was signed off by Scottish Ministers.”

Ms Gray’s appointment came just four months after she stood down as chairwoman of Glasgow School of Art, three years after a second fire engulfed the building.