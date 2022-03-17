THE SCOTTISH Greens have deleted a podcast featuring a self-styled currency expert after he was suspended by the SNP.

Dr Tim Rideout had his membership of the nationalist party paused yesterday after The Herald revealed he had made racist comments online.

Dr Rideout, who was a member of the SNP's policy development committee as well as an activist, suggested that Priti Patel should be 'sent back to Uganda' in a post on Twitter.

After the comments were flagged to the SNP by this newspaper he was suspended, however the offending comment remains online.

READ MORE: SNP policy adviser Tim Rideout suspended over ‘racist’ Priti Patel comment

Now the Scottish Greens have deleted a podcast episode which featured Dr Rideout, where he appeared alongside co-leader Lorna Slater to discuss currency issues in the event of an independent Scotland.

The party said that although it has been deleted it may still be available on some platforms currently as it takes time to update.

It's 'currency week'. We've got 2 @scotgp podcasts about a new currency for an Independent #Scotland. Part 1 is out today and features @RideoutTim talking about why it is so important to have our own currency and how we get there.https://t.co/cRWQKDpdWh pic.twitter.com/vkGhbHuFAo — Lorna Slater (@lornaslater) September 21, 2020

A Scottish Greens spokesman said: "The comments by Tim Rideout on Priti Patel were completely unacceptable and used classic racist tropes.

"The Scottish Greens will not give a platform to someone with such views.”

At First Minister's Questions today, Conservative MSP Pam Gosal challenged Nicola Sturgeon over Dr Rideout's comments and asked if she would “root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse” in her party.

Conservative MSP Pam Gosal raised the comment during First Minister’s Questions, describing the remark as an “appalling racist comment”.

“Such comments have no place in society, let alone in political debate,” she said.

“I welcome that the SNP has taken quick action in suspending and launching an investigation into Tim Rideout’s conduct but racism is never an isolated incident and this is something all parties must condemn.

“Wil the First Minister assure BAME communities in Scotland and the broader public that her party will root out and condemn toxic racist political discourse?“

Responding, the First Minister said: “Yes I will. The individual concerned, as Pam Gosal, has fairly pointed out, was immediately suspended from the SNP. It would be wrong for me to comment any further.

“I represent the most diverse constituency in the whole of Scotland in this parliament. I represent the biggest BAME community in the country. I understand these issues. I understand how serious it is that all parties take these issues very seriously. And I am absolutely committed to doing so."