By Matthew Peake

OVER recent years, we have seen an alarming increase in the level of abuse and misinformation online. From the racist abuse of footballers at the 2020 Euros to unsubstantiated assertions about the Covid-19 vaccinations, it has become harder and harder to avoid harmful content that can impact your experience online.

Part of the problem is due to the ability of users to remain anonymous. Many platforms allow you to use their services without providing enough details to substantiate who you are. This means you can in theory remain out of reach of recrimination by hosting platforms or, in the most serious cases, law enforcement.

In order to deal with this problem, we need to establish real identities online, and give all users the ability to know with certainty who they are interacting with. This is why we welcome the Government’s proposals to introduce new identity verification measures within its Online Safety Bill, introduced yesterday. If implemented correctly it should serve to reduce the impact and virality of some of the most aggressive anonymous accounts.

The biggest platforms will be required to give adults the ability to block people that have not verified their identity. The idea is that this should give them a much higher level of control and confidence over what they see and who they see it from – because they opt to only receive content or messages from verified accounts.

It is essential that this approach is balanced with the need to maintain the ability to remain anonymous if a user chooses. There are a host of very good reasons why this balance is needed – for example to protect whistle-blowers, victims of domestic abuse or those fighting repression or corruption.

Modern identity verification and authentication processes have the capability to work without storing user data for any longer than is needed, therefore ensuring privacy and security.

Since the pandemic we have seen more and more businesses move to remote identity verification, where all you need is a selfie and government-issued document such as a passport or driving licence. This allows companies to verify identity to a very high level of assurance, often in seconds. Nowadays, for example, lots of banks allow this method when opening a new account – meaning you no longer have to go into a physical branch. This is the sort of solution that could meet the objectives of the Government while providing an easy way for the user to verify themselves.

Identity verification, without it being a condition of use, can therefore help to create a safe and accountable online environment as part of a broader balanced approach.

There is still much to be worked out. The Online Safety Bill is still subject to a lengthy legislative process before it becomes law –and the regulator Ofcom is expected to be tasked with producing guidance on how the verification measures will work in practice, in consultation with the Information Commissioner's Office. However, this is a positive step in helping users to enjoy a safer and more secure online experience.