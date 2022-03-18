By Tom Gordon

Political Editor

THE Scottish Tories will today claim to be champions of financial transparency at Holyrood despite being repeatedly accused of opaque funding themselves.

As his party’s conference opens in Aberdeen, Tory leader Douglas Ross will set out plans for an ‘Open the Books Bill’ to make the Scottish Government more accountable.

He said the intention was to end SNP “secrecy” and let taxpayers see how their money was being spent.

The Member’s Bill would require cross-party support to become law given the arithmetic at Holyrood, but it could be difficult for the SNP and Greens to oppose more transparency.

Mr Ross said the legislation would require the Finance Secretary to publish a quarterly update on their budget as it was adjusted through the year and monthly data on the uptake and payouts of Government funds.

In light of tens of millions being lost on past nationalisations, ministers would also have to publish a value-for-money statement before taking over any private enterprise.

There would also be improved scrutiny of the annual budget Bill.

The move is in spite of the Scottish Tories benefitting from so-called ‘dark money’ - donations from opaque sources such as the Scottish Unionist Association Trust, which has given branches £530,000, including £12,500 to Mr Ross’s Moray branch.

Mr Ross said the Bill was part of a suite of initiatives his party had recently announced, including policies on small nuclear reactors for Scotland, and giving the public the right to petition for a review of lenient prison sentences.

He said “The public should be able to find out how every penny of their money is spent.

“Our Open the Books Bill would strengthen financial transparency and government accountability. Too often, the vast sums that the SNP have at their disposal is shrouded in secrecy.

“We’ve all seen SNP ministers insist that they’re skint, only to hastily find another hundred million to spend.

“Just this week, Audit Scotland highlighted serious flaws in the transparency of Covid business grants, caused by a lack of information.

“There is a pressing need to open the books so that taxpayers can get better value for money.

“We’re building the real alternative to the SNP, so we can end the secrecy that is holding Scotland back.”

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll said: “The rank hypocrisy of the Tories preaching about open finances is simply staggering.

“Their government has presided over the rampant cronyism of handing out Covid contracts to their friends, family and party donors, the murky issue of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street refurbishment, the endless flow of dirty Russian cash into their party coffers and stuffing the House of Lords with the likes of Lebedev.

“The Tories ‘one rule for them and another for everyone else’ does not wash with the people of Scotland, who refuse to overlook dodgy Tory finances or forgive their partying Prime Minister - even if Douglas Ross is happy to.”

Mr Ross yesterday missed FMQs and cancelled a planned round of media interviews after developing voice problems, but the Tories said he would appear in Aberdeen, although his key address tomorrow will be shortened.

Mr Ross is also due to meet Boris Johnson at the conference today, despite calling for him to resign over the partygate scandal in January.

Mr Ross was branded spineless last week after he withdrew a letter of no-confidence in the PM, saying the war in Ukraine made unity the priority.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Only a week from his screeching U-turn, Douglas Ross is playing second fiddle at conference to Boris Johnson - a man who has shown himself to be utterly unfit to be Prime Minister.”

The SNP also urged Mr Johnson to use his speech - which will focus on Ukraine - to ease the cost of living crisis.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said: “The Prime Minister’s failure to act so far is utterly shameful. While across Europe, France has capped energy bill rises at 4% and Bulgaria has frozen bills. Boris Johnson has the powers at his disposal to intervene - and his visit today must mark the moment to do so.”

* Patients waiting for operations would be prescribed tailored exercise plans or physiotherapy under proposals for “pre-habilitation” clinics due to be unveiled by the Tories today.

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane will urge the Scottish Government to pilot hospital-based pre-hab clinics to ensure patients are in the best possible health when their surgery date arrives, so they avoid being deemed unfit for an operation, resulting in a cancellation.