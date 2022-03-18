A TORY MP has re-joined the Navy more than a decade after leaving to go in to politics.

Andrew Bowie, the MP for Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine, has signed up to become a naval reservist alongside his job as a parliamentarian.

He said he had “unfinished business” with the service and had greatly enjoyed his three years spent as a full time naval officer, hoping to return to duty one day.

Earlier this month he registered to join the reserve and will undertake weekly training while in Westminster.

Although the position is paid, he confirmed any of the funds he receives will be donated to local charities or those linked to veterans’ services.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Bowie explained: “I was in the Navy full time back in 2007, and I've just joined the Royal Naval Reserve.

“I just felt like I had unfinished business and what I always wanted to do was serve, I just felt like it was some way of doing something other than politics, and something worthwhile.”

He confirmed that one of the reasons he did not remain in the service was that he had “not done as well as I should have” in the navigation tests, and was advised to go to university before returning.

He explained: “The original reason I left the Navy was I didn't do as well the navigation exam as I should have done, and the Navy told me to go to university and come back after I graduated.

“I went to university and then I just fell into politics, so having an opportunity to serve and be an MP was something I've always wanted to do.”

Despite having previously served as a full time officer, the MP said the experience now will be very different and he will have to update his skills on what has changed since 2007.

He said: “ I graduated from Dartmouth, I passed out in 2007 so I don't have to do phase one training, obviously I have to do training to get me up to speed with the things that have changed.

“I mean, I've been out of the Navy now for a decade or more.

“As a naval reservist there will obviously be restrictions on what exactly I'll be able to do, so for example ahead of an election they're not going to send me to, for example, the Black Sea.... I think it's worthwhile, I put high stock in serving your country and it is something I've wanted to do.”

Mr Bowie will have to spend at least 24 days a year in training – 12 days of operational training, and another 12 on support administration practice.

According to the Navy guidance, the operational element could take place on land or sea and could include taking part in an overseas NATO exercise.

The Conservative MP, who is due to become a father later this year, said while it will be challenging to juggle all the demands he is confident he will be able to do so.

He added: “There are a certain amount of days a year you have to be in service with the Navy, so one evening a week and a few weekends throughout the year and obviously you can be mobilised at any point to serve if you're called on.

“For example, Dr Andrew Murrison (Tory MP for South Wiltshire) is a naval reservists and he was called up, he was mobilised to help with the vaccination last year for COVID.

“So that's the sort of thing you do - you support the full time service when there's need or when there's gaps.

“Nominally that's when the balloon goes up in the country needs you in active service, so last year it was the vaccination drive and a lot of people were mobilised for that.”