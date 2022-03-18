THE Tesla model 3 appears to be Nicola Sturgeon's and her ministers luxury electric car of choice, according to new data published.

Figures, which were published yesterday, revealed that the Scottish Government has a fleet of 28 ministerial vehicles which are used for official business.

These include 10 Tesla model 3s registered in either 2021 or 2020 with 11 slightly older Kia Optima PHEV also in the fleet. The remaining seven cars include an electric model of Volvo.

Tesla is owned by the US-based billionaire entrepreneur and founder of aerospace company SpaceX Elon Musk and has been a prominent critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Mr Musk, the world's richest man, on Monday challenged Putin to a fight.

He took to Twitter to see whether the Russian leader would test his mettle in person rather than through his country's forces.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," said Mr Musk.

"Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

When one of Musk's 77 million followers wrote that the Tesla founder might not have thought his challenge through, Musk said he was "absolutely serious."

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," he added.

The South African-born Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.

He also responded last month to a Kyiv plea by activating his Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

The Scottish Government published details on its car fleet after a freedom of information request.

It said that all "Government Car Service (GCS) vehicles" are compliant with low emission requirements, as set out in The Low Emission Zones (Scotland) Regulations 2021.