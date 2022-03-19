Levels of staff pride, positivity and job satisfaction at Scotland’s exams agency fell sharply last year, according to a survey that is likely to spark fears of an exodus as far-reaching reform efforts get under way.

Figures provided to The Herald under Freedom of Information legislation also indicate a significant rise in the proportion of employees who are planning to quit the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Nine per cent of respondents in the 2021 survey disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that they “intend to still be working for SQA in a year’s time”, with 19% neither agreeing or disagreeing. The combined total (28%) compares with 17% in 2020, when just 4% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Release of the statistics comes after a bruising 24 months in which the SQA faced heavy criticism over its management of national qualifications following the Covid-linked cancellation of exams.

READ MORE: SNP under pressure to speed up scrapping of SQA

Last year also saw the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) publish a report on Curriculum for Excellence that led Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to say the agency would be scrapped.

SQA chiefs stressed the most recent survey, which was open to all staff and had an 82% response rate, took place in October 2021 - just four months after Ms Somerville’s announcement and before the Scottish Government provided commitments on job security and the protection of terms and conditions.

Signs of growing staff discontent come as examiners prepare to oversee the 2022 diet - the first since 2019. The expertise of existing employees will also be crucial as ministers seek to set up a replacement qualifications body alongside an independent inspectorate and a new national agency with responsibility for curriculum, assessment, teaching, and learning.

Bosses at the Unite union said the survey figures had raised “considerable” concern. Alison MacLean, regional industrial officer, said: “Never has it been more vital for the SQA leadership and Scottish Government to engage with Unite as the voice of the workforce.

“Plans to reform the SQA should not be happening behind closed doors. It’s time to start listening to the invaluable knowledge and expertise within the workforce before further decisions are made.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville first announced last year that the SQA would be scrapped and replaced.

The 2021 survey results show more than a quarter (26%) of participants disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that they are “proud” when they tell others they are part of the SQA. Nearly a third (32%) neither agreed nor disagreed. The combined total (58%) is up considerably on the equivalent figure of 38% that was recorded in 2020.

There was also a near-doubling in the percentage of respondents disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the statement that they would “recommend SQA as a great place to work”. The figure rose from 10% in 2020 to 18% last year, with the percentage of those who neither disagreed nor agreed jumping from 19% to 26%.

Seventy-one per cent of 2021 respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they were “satisfied” to be working at the SQA. This compares with 81% in 2020.

The findings were not all bad, with strong results recorded in areas such as employee-manager relations and workload. However, respondents were less positive about organisational change and senior management. More than a third (35%) disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that change is “managed well” in the SQA. A further 31% neither agreed nor disagreed.

READ MORE: Education Scotland to be replaced as part of reforms

An SQA spokeswoman said: “Since implementing our current People Survey three years ago, SQA colleagues have reported high levels of overall employee engagement, with the 2020 survey score rising to 80%. This compares very favourably to many other public sector organisations.

“The 2021 engagement score reflects the significant levels of uncertainty felt by staff following the Scottish Government’s announcement that SQA would be replaced, with the survey being taken prior to commitments on job security.

"Despite that, 71% of our people reported that they were satisfied to be working at SQA in 2021, with scores in a number of questions improving on the previous year.

“We are strongly committed to listening and responding to our people, who are committed to delivering for learners.”