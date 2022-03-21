THE HOLYROOD committee tasked with steering through controversial gender recognition legislation reform has launched a consultation, asking for a “wide range of voices” to take part.

It's the third consultation on the change in law.

Currently, to obtain a certificate legally recognising their acquired gender, a trans person requires medical evidence and a two-year period of living as that gender.

However, the new proposals, tabled in parliament earlier this month, would remove the need for medical assessment, and allow someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate through self-declaration after six months

The Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee launched its consultation on Monday.

Convener Joe FitzPatrick said: “This Bill would simplify the process by which transgender people in Scotland can gain legal recognition.

“We have launched this call for views to hear from you about your views on the key changes in the Bill, such as the removal of the need for medical evidence and reducing the minimum age for applications.

“This consultation marks the first step in the Committee’s scrutiny of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“It is vital that we hear from a wide range of voices as part of our inquiry. The views of people and organisations from across the country are crucial to ensuring that this Bill is properly considered.”

Feminist campaigners have raised concerns that the new legislation could have an impact on the single-sex exceptions in the Equality Act. They’ve also expressed fears the change in law could potentially place women in danger from men who might abuse a self-identification system.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the new legislation won’t “change in any way shape or form, legal protections that women have".

“We shouldn't forget there are big threats to women's safety and women's rights," she said last year.

“They come from, sexism, misogyny, principally from abusive and predatory men, and we see lawmakers in other parts of the world, Texas, for example, trying to take away the right of women to control their own bodies.

“So we should focus on the real threats to women, not the threats that, while I appreciate that some of these views are very sincerely held, in my view, are not valid.”

However, Ms Sturgeon faces a rebellion from some of her own MSPs over the change in law. It’s thought around 10 SNP MSPs oppose the reforms.

Those with concerns are believed to include Kate Forbes, the finance secretary.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all support the legislation. The Conservatives, except for Jamie Greene, are expected to oppose.

Speaking in parliament earlier this month, Tory MSP Meghan Gallacher said the proposals "as they stand do not protect women’s rights."

“They do not offer enough protection for women’s safety. The concerns of women are legitimate, they are reasonable, they are honestly and sincerely held,” she said.