RECORD numbers of people in Scotland endured excessive waits for A&E treatment last week, after performance figures deteriorated yet again.

The latest statistics showed the number of people waiting more than the four-hour target climbed above 8,000 for the first time since comparable records began in 2015.

The number of patients waiting more than eight and 12 hours were also at their highest for seven years in the week ending March 13.

Overall, Public Health Scotland reported the proportion of people seen within four hours fell to 68.4 per cent last week, down from 70.5% the week before.

It was the second lowest figure since records began, with only the 67.3% seen in the week ending January 9 this year being lower.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

Opposition parties said the figures were “deplorable” and accused Nicola Sturgeon and her health secretary Humza Yousaf of allowing a state of crisis to become the norm.

Public Health Scotland said the number of patients waiting more than four hours rose from 7,369 to 8,091, a rise of almost 10%.

The previous peak was 7,795 in the week ending September 12 last year.

The number of patients waiting more than eight hours in A&E last week rose 20% from 1,850 to 2,216, while the number waiting more than 12 hours rose 15% from 667 to 747.

The previous records were in the week ending January 9 this year, when the four and eight hour numbers were 2,098 and 710 respectively.

Last week’s declines coincided with a rise in A&E attendance, from 24,977 to 25,615, the highest figure since the end of September, but below the pandemic peak of 28,494 last June.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, where only 51.9% of patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Lanarkshire on 63.1% and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde on 63.6%.

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “These deplorable figures are unacceptable because, tragically, we know excess waits for emergency treatment lead to a needless loss of life, as sure as night follows day.

“The crisis on Scotland’s A&E wards is not only never-ending, it’s deepening - and still the Health Secretary is conspicuous by his silence.

“Health boards are pleading with patients not to visit A&E unless it’s essential because they are beyond breaking point. Overworked, under-resourced frontline staff are crying out for a coherent strategy from Humza Yousaf to tackle this, yet they are stuck with the same inadequate Covid Recovery Plan he issued months ago.”

Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said: “Week after week we are facing new lows in A&E performance - with patients being put in danger as a result.

“That 747 Scots waited over 12 hours for A&E treatment in only a week is scandalous.

“A&E services are in permanent crisis and the responsibility for that lies solely with the SNP.

“Humza Yousaf watches on, telling us that our NHS is facing crisis week after crisis week, but he has no viable plan on how to solve any of the challenges the NHS faces.

“These are not mere numbers – these are people’s mothers and fathers, children and grandparents – all waiting anxiously for treatment.

“NHS staff continue to work heroically to keep services running but they have been cruelly failed by a disinterested SNP government. This has to end.

“It’s time for Humza Yousaf to drop the excuses and act to keep people safe.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Under Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf this crisis has not only rumbled on for months with no end in sight, but the fact that we still continue to see new lows week after week truly shows the scale of the SNP's failure to get this crisis under control.

“Even before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19 our A&E departments had been in crisis, there is no doubt that this is the end result of 15 years of SNP mismanagement, poor workforce planning and a lack of vision.

“Staff are exhausted and patients are being left waiting in interminable queues.

“The SNP/Green government voted down our staff burnout prevention strategy, and still haven’t responded to our proposals for a health and social care staff assembly. They are watching this crisis get worse and worse without the focus needed to address this crisis.

“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope.

“The Health Secretary must urgently scale up his efforts to address this crisis in our A&E departments and deliver the immediate radical action that is so needed.”