A FORMER foreign policy advisor to the late Robin Cook has insisted Scotland joining the EU and Nato as an independent state is the "best way" for the country to contribute to international affairs in the wake of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine.

David Clark, now a consultant on foreign affairs, highlighted The Herald's front page article today which reported the views of Dr Jonathan Eyal, an associate director of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London.

RUSI was approached by The Herald to speak to one of their analysts to assess the SNP claim made on Friday that delaying Indyref2 would be "grist to the Kremlin's mill".

Mr Eyal did not agree with the argument made by the SNP MSP Rona Mackay saying the Russian President Vladmir Putin would be "delighted" if a second independence referendum was held next year as it would divert the UK's attention.

But Mr Clark rejected Mr Eyal's arguments.

"The choice for Scotland in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine is clear to me. What is the best way for Scotland to contribute to the strengthening of multilateral institutions that form the essential underpinnings of Western unity? There are arguments both ways on this.

A view to the site of an explosion as a result of a missile strike into the shopping mall on March 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia's advance on Kyiv has largely stalled, the Ukrainian capital has continued to be hit by missiles and shellfire. Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

"My own view, as another solitary foreign policy analyst, has only been strengthened by Putin’s aggression. In the context of Brexit, Scotland’s best contribution can be made as an independent member state of the EU and Nato."

Speaking to The Herald Mr Clark, who was a special advisor on Europe, Russia and Nato, to Mr Cook from 1997 to 2001 when the Scottish Labour MP was Foreign Secretary, said: "I think it is right that all the focus is now on Ukraine, but we have no idea what next year will look like, it is far too early to say that a referendum is off the agenda or definitely on the agenda.

"I think I sense from the SNP's response to the Covid crisis they understand that issues of timing have to relate to world events. However, I think it's important that we don't get into the business of allowing Putin to disrupt normal politics.

"That in a sense would also be a victory for him."

He added: "I don't think it's necessary to speculate at the moment if a referendum is taking place next year. We will know next year if conditions are such that we can begin to think about normal politics again.

"I sense from some people that an attempt to bounce the issue. Those who don't want a referendum are trying to kill the idea that a referendum is possible next year as they don't want it to happen at all.

"And in that sense the crisis is a convenient thing so they can say 'let's put this to one side and forget about it. That concedes too much to Putin's ability to disrupt our politics."

The Herald asked Mr Clark whether it was not understandable for Scots to know now if there was going to be a referendum next year.

He said if there is going to be a referendum in 2023, then voters should be told by the end of this year.

"A long campaign suited the SNP in 2014 and no doubt a long campaign would suit them this time as well," he said.

"And the issues need to be debated at length."

He added that he believed the SNP had changed politically since 2014 with a stronger pro-EU and pro-Nato outlook now than eight years ago.

"There is a SNP leadership that is very committed to making the maximum contribution to western institutions, Nato and the EU. Independence might make Scotland have a more constructive contribution to foreign policy," he added.

Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said on Sunday that the war in Ukraine should not result in plans for a second Scottish independence referendum being pushed back as he appeared to row back on a suggestion they may be paused in light of the invasion.

His comments came as a former senior member of staff within the SNP claimed it is “unlikely” a ballot on Scotland’s future in the UK will take place within Nicola Sturgeon’s preferred timeframe.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said her intention is to hold another referendum by the midway point in this Holyrood term – although the UK Government remains against such plans.

Kevin Pringle, who was a special adviser to former first minister Alex Salmond and held key roles within the SNP and the Yes Scotland campaign, said it is “unlikely” there will be a fresh vote on the issue by the end of next year “given the hurdles to be overcome”.



