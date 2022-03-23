THE CHANCELLOR has announced an immediate cut to fuel tax, and a rise to tax-free wage levels as a means of helping with the rising cost of living.

Setting out his Spring Statement in the Commons today, Rishi Sunak said he would cut the rate of tax on petrol by 5p per litre from 6pm this evening, to be kept in place until March 2023.

He also announced that he would be scrapping tax altogether on energy-saving measures for homes, such as solar panels, insulation and heat pumps for five years.

He said he was doubling the Household Support Fund to £1bn, which would be made available to councils from April.

These councils will then decide who to allocate the funds to.

In his final main announcement, Mr Sunak also revealed that from July, people would be able to earn more without having to pay Income Tax and National Insurance.

He said that the current rate of £9,500 would rise to £12,500 from July, meaning the first £12,500 of earnings would be essentially untaxed.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Sunak said he wanted people to know he will “stand by them” in dealing with rising living costs, telling MPs: “Today I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.

“Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.

“While some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, it’s a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over £5 billion, and it will take effect from 6pm tonight.”

The Chancellor linked his spending plans to the war in Ukraine as he addressed the Commons, saying he would build a "stronger, more secure economy" for the UK .

He said: "We have a moral responsibility to use our economic strength to support Ukraine, and working with international partners to oppose the severe costs of Putin's regime."

Mr Sunak said Vladimir Putin had made a "dangerous calculation that democracies are divided, politically weak and economically insecure, incapable of making tough long term decisions to strengthen our economies."

He added: "His calculation is mistaken."