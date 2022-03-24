NICOLA STURGEON was accused of throwing disgraced ex-finance secretary Derek Mackay “under the bus” over the Scottish Government’s disastrous efforts to build two new ferries.

The First Minister insisted she took full responsibility for the catalogue of failures that surrounds the efforts to get the two new CalMac ships into the water.

Ms Sturgeon said that while the then-transport minister Mackay was ultimately responsible for awarding the contract to Ferguson Marine - despite concerns over cost and financial guarantees - the Scottish Government operated on a principle of “collective responsibility”.

She told MSPs that the “buck stops” with her.

Earlier this week, Audit Scotland published a scathing report, setting out numerous “serious failings” which has seen the two vessels years behind schedule and with costs more than doubling.

The Scottish Tory leader raised the auditor’s findings during First Minister’s Question, asking the SNP leader why the government gave Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL) the contract, even though it was the most expensive of the six yards that tendered.

He also asked why the government continued even when the normal financial guarantees in a contract like this, could not be delivered by Ferguson.

The Audit Scotland report said there was “no documented evidence to confirm why Scottish ministers were willing to accept the risks of awarding the contract to FMEL, despite CMAL's concerns," the report says.

Mr Ross said the episode was one of the “worst public spending disasters since devolution” and described the decision to award the contract as an “absolute shocker”.

He said the “SNP’s secret Scotland” had led to their being insufficient evidence for a thorough examination of the decision to award Ferguson Marine the contracts.

Responding, the First Minister said: “[Mr Ross] has not spent much time reading the hundreds of pages of documents that are in the public domain.

“There is one issue where Audit Scotland refers to a lack of documentation – I think that is a matter the Government has to reflect on seriously and will.

“But there are hundreds of pages of documents and they would bear some attention from Douglas Ross.”

The First Minister said that her government will follow the advice of Audit Scotland to conduct a “formal review” of the debacle, but did not confirm whether this would take the form of a public enquiry.