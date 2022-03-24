The bosses of Scotland’s exams agency have been accused of “petulance” and “unprofessionalism” after they criticised a government advisor over evidence he provided to MSPs.

Under questioning about his recent report on education reform, Professor Ken Muir repeatedly refused to call for Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) leaders to be removed. However, the former chief executive of the General Teaching Council for Scotland said they should ask themselves whether they have the “capacity” and “will” to take the body forward.

David Middleton, SQA chair, later said the remarks “contained a number of misrepresentations and inaccuracies”. He added: "SQA engaged positively and in good faith with Professor Muir throughout his review, and so we were surprised and disappointed by the evidence given.”

Now four opposition members of Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People (ECYP) Committee have leapt to Prof Muir’s defence. In a joint statement, convener Stephen Kerr, Oliver Mundell, Michael Marra and Willie Rennie said: “We need leaders who have the confidence of the profession and the students who rely on their work.

“This was a petulant and unprofessional response to considered and authoritative evidence given by Professor Ken Muir.

“Instead of embracing the change that is coming and working constructively to deliver it, they responded with snarky remarks and petty points.”

The SQA has endured a torrid 24 months, with Covid forcing the cancellation of exams and alternative certification sparking widespread fury over issues such as lack of equity and harm to pupil wellbeing. A fresh row erupted earlier this month following the release of revision support materials that were branded insulting and unfair.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville recently confirmed that the agency would be replaced. However, it will oversee the next two, and possibly three, exam diets.

Professor Ken Muir gave evidence to MSPs on Wednesday.

Asked on Wednesday whether there could be grounds for confidence in its leadership in the event of another crisis, Prof Muir suggested he had doubts.

He said: “I think it’s really important that, given that SQA will continue to exist, that a fair amount of the expertise and specialisms that are required are in there that need to be in place to undertake a national diet of examinations.

"I think it’s important that, in the very short term, as I say, the SQA leadership looks at themselves and asks themselves, ‘do we have the capacity, do we have the culture, do we have the organisational will to make the changes that are necessary?’”

He added: “I do think there are questions that need to be asked of the executive management team, the chief executive, and the board, because there is a management board in there, all of whom have come under criticism in some of the discussions and engagements that I have had.

“As much as anything, I think it’s for them to decide or to make a determination as to whether they think they have the capacity and, possibly in some cases, the will to lead the organisation forward in what is undoubtedly going to be a period of significant challenge and change - because not only [are they] delivering the next three diets, they are going to have to pay very close attention to the reforms that are coming down the track.”

Prof Muir also said there was a "strong sense" that the SQA needs to "listen more". He told MSPs: "It’s an organisation whose governance needs to better reflect the expert practitioners that are undertaking the very challenging task of learning and teaching. And I suppose as a result, given that there have been criticisms of the culture within the organisation, that automatically filters onto the leadership of the organisation."

The remarks were firmly rejected by Mr Middleton. He said: “Firstly, the significant amount of information provided by SQA to the review team was done at their request and with their agreement, to help them understand the breadth and complexity of SQA’s work. Secondly, national qualifications aligned to Curriculum for Excellence were developed by SQA but the removal of unit assessments by the Scottish Government in 2016 resulted in a greater emphasis on exams and less continuous assessment.

“Thirdly, and contrary to the evidence given, SQA's work draws on expert advice from the teaching profession. Each year we work with 15,000 appointees who are practising teachers and lecturers, and our independent Advisory Council also includes a number of people working in schools and colleges. Many SQA staff are also former teachers. We also work with a wider range of partners, notably through the National Qualifications Group that has been led through the challenges of the pandemic in 2021 and 2022 by SQA’s chief executive."

He added: “We agree with Professor Muir that education reform is needed, with learners at the centre. There is a real appetite for change within SQA, and we recognise the need to listen, reflect, and act.

"However, the complex functions that SQA carries out on behalf of the Scottish Government are not delivered in isolation. They are part of a much wider education system, and change must happen in every part of that system if we are to realise our aspirations. We all need to take a long – or short – hard look in the mirror.”

Mr Kerr, Mr Mundell, Mr Rennie and Mr Marra said Mr Middleton’s comment had further dented their confidence in SQA bosses. "The leadership of the SQA have neatly confirmed just why we need new leadership at the head of our new qualifications body,” they added.