Climate activists have launched a demonstration at the Glasgow offices of a shipping company to demand an end to gas shipping they say is fueling the invasion of Ukraine.
Extinction Rebellion campaigners locked themselves to bikes outside Seapeak's Glasgow HQ, preventing anyone from accessing the property.
The group claim that the company's Glasgow offices are coordinating gas tankers across the world, including in the Russian Arctic, though this has not been verified.
Blue and yellow smoke flares, representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, have been set-off while one activist has also chained themselves to a gas canister.
Other members of the group are displaying banners reading "Stop Shipping War" and "Make Renewables Not War".
The blockade is responding to an open letter from Extinction Rebellion Ukraine, which called Russian coal, oil and gas an "existential threat both for world peace and for the climate".
Stuart Bretherton, 23, a support worker added: "In many of the escalating crises we are witnessing - from war, to climate breakdown, to cost of living rises - the fossil fuel industry sits at the center, so it’s clear we need a just transition to renewable energy for the sake of peace, democracy and the planet."
The company has been approached for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment