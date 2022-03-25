A FORMER SNP activist and policy adviser has apologised after making an offensive comment about the Home Secretary.

Dr Tim Rideout was suspended from the SNP after posting on Twitter that Priti Patel should be "sent back to Uganda".

The economist was a member of the SNP’s Policy Development Committee and runs a group about currency in an independent Scotland.

Earlier this month, in response to a tweet about the Home Secretary, Dr Rideout asked “So how do we send this person back to Uganda?”.

He added: “Clearly hasn’t a shred of humanity. Mind you, maybe the new refugee centre on St Helena might avoid inflicting her on anyone.”

Ms Patel was born in the UK and is of Indian and Ugandan heritage.

Opposition politicians condemned the remarks, describing them as racist and disgusting.

As soon as the SNP wsas made aware of the comments they launched an investigation, and Dr Rideout's membership was suspended.

In a statement provided to The Herald today, Dr Rideout apologised for his comment and denied being racist.

He has also deleted the offending tweet.

He said: "I spent my school and university days in apartheid South Africa. I was so appalled by the racism that I refused to accept the system and was ultimately expelled in January 1985 because of it.

"So it is very difficult for me to hear myself described as a racist. But I realise that the language I used in a Tweet is far too close to what many people who have experienced racism will have heard far too often in their lifetimes and I realise how that will affect them.

"I apologise unreservedly to Ms Patel and to anyone else who read my words and was reminded of the kind of attacks they’ve lived with all their life."

He added: "What I don’t apologise for is my anger at what I think is the inhumanity of Priti Patel and the Tory Government.

"The Nationality & Borders Bill disregards the UK's obligations under the UN Charter on Refugees and will entirely predictably kill children, women and men as and when their boats get turned back in the English Channel.

"The final outrage is the way they have tried to shirk the moral responsibility to reach out a hand of help and welcome to Ukrainian refugees who desperately need it."