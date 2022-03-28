SCOTTISH ministers overruled local councils on 46 per cent of all planning decision appeals since the 2017 local elections, according to information released under freedom of information.

A total of 379 local authority planning decisions were overturned by the Scottish Government, out of 816 that were appealed in the last five years.

In 2021-22 so far, 90 planning decisions have already been reversed, out of 161 concluded appeals – a rate of 56 per cent.

They include controversial plans, led by the tennis star's mother Judy Murray, to build luxury homes, a tennis and golf centre and a Sir Andy Murray museum on greenbelt land at Park of Keir - between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

Her proposals were rejected by councillors but got the go ahead last December after years of negotiations.

The Scottish Ministers' decision letter concluded that the benefits of Park of Keir Partners plan - were "sufficient to outweigh the loss of greenbelt at this location".

The figures were obtained by the Scottish Conservatives with the party's local government spokesman Miles Briggs saying that they reflected “how little the SNP really think of local concerns”.

“This SNP Government has grown so arrogant that it thinks it knows what’s best for your local community," he said.

“Not content with stripping powers away from local councils, the SNP are now overruling councils on the things they still control.

"Planning decisions can have a huge impact on local communities and residents, and that is why they must be decided locally.

"The fact that so many are being overturned by this SNP Government just shows how little the SNP really thinks of local concerns.

“The Scottish Conservatives believe that local councils know what’s best for their communities.

"Only we are ready to take on the SNP, empower local councils and deliver on your real priorities."

He added: “While, the SNP – who are obsessed with bureaucracy, centralisation and the constitution – will continue to ignore local concerns.

"If people want to see decisions on local issues taken by those who understand and live in those communities, they have to vote out the SNP in May’s council elections."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The vast majority of planning appeals that come to Scottish Ministers are decided by an independent reporter who is required to take into account local views and make the decision on the planning merits of the case in accordance with the local development plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise.”