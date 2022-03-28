NICOLA Sturgeon will tomorrow attend the memorial service for Prince Philip which is being held at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April last year aged 99 just two months shy of what would have been his 100th birthday and was laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor following his funeral service there.

In accordance with strict Covid social distancing measures at the time, the Queen sat alone on a pew during the ceremony and was later praised for the dignity she showed by politicians including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Prince Philip's funeral was limited to 30 people because of the pandemic restrictions.

Queen Elizabeth pictured taking her seat for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Saturday April 17, 2021. Photo Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Some 1800 guests are expected to attend the memorial service.

Westminster Abbey was the backdrop of the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947, as well as the Queen's coronation in 1953.

The Service of Thanksgiving was announced late last year, with a statement from Buckingham Palace reading: "The Queen has agreed that a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will take place in the spring of 2022 at Westminster Abbey.”

The 95-year-old monarch has recently been forced to pull out of engagements because of ill health – and could not attend the Commonwealth Day service on March 14 due to concerns about her mobility and comfort.

However, she is expected to join members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey for the service, which starts at 10.30am, but a final decision will not be made until tomorrow morning.

Prince Andrew will attend, even though he paid millions this month to settle a civil sexual assault case. He denies wrongdoing.

But Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle are not returning from the US for the service, although the Duke of Sussex plans to go to Holland next month to attend the Invictus Games.

As a result of the diary clash with Prince Philip's memorial service, the First Minister's Covid update, usually held on Tuesday in Holyrood, will instead be delivered on Wednesday this week.

