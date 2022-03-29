A GROUP of campaigners are calling for the government's Ukrainian accommodation scheme to be extended to help Afghan refugees.

The coalition group has written an open letter to Michael Gove, minsiter for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, asking him to set up a taskforce to extend the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

They argue that the generosity shown by the UK public could be used to help refugees in need from Afghanistan as well as those coming from Ukraine.

The group, led by More in Common and British Future say people who fled Kabul when the Taliban took over the country last year are languishing in hotels, and people who have opened up their homes to refugees are not always going to find a suitable match in someone coming from Ukraine.

The organisations are calling for the government to urgently commit to make faster progress on resettling properly the Afghans evacuated last summer from Kabul, to whom Britain owes a debt of honour.

Their The letter to Michael Gove has now gathered more than 50 signatures including Robert Buckland MP, Baroness Nicky Morgan, Damian Green MP, Jon Cruddas MP, Liz Saville Roberts MP, Rory Stewart, Caroline Nokes MP, Gwen Hines, CEO, Save the Children, Enver Solomon, Chief Executive, Refugee Council, Rafi Hottak, Former British Forces Interpreter and a number of organisations working to help Afghan refugees.

Luke Tryl, UK Director, More in Common said: “The fact that the people from every corner of our country have stepped forward to offer support to Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s invasion is a testament to the public’s deep commitment to supporting those who need our sanctuary.

"That’s why, alongside the immediate priority of matching Ukrainian to offers of housing, volunteers should also be given the opportunity to help support the Afghan families, who seven months after being forced to flee Kabul, are still stuck living in hotel rooms, at a cost to the taxpayer of £1.2 million a day.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We have seen the immense generosity of the British public through the incredible response to our Homes for Ukraine scheme. Though not everyone who expressed an interest will ultimately be able to house someone, we are grateful to everyone who has expressed an interest in providing support those fleeing persecution.

“We’re proud to have provided homes for more than 4,000 Afghan evacuees so far and continue to explore options to find them more permanent accommodation.”