The Met Police are preparing to issue 20 fines over the partygate saga.

According to several reports, the penalties are the first wave of fines to be handed out to people across Whitehall, with others expected in the coming days.

Dozens of people working in Downing Street and other departments across Government were sent questionnaires by the Met, asking if they had been at parties and gatherings during lockdown and the reasons for doing so.



This morning minister Will Quince acknowledged that "considerable upset" had been caused over events that "shouldn't have happened" but was non-commital when asked if he thought the PM should resign if he receives a fine.

Mr Quince told Sky News: "That's a hypothetical question, you wouldn't expect me to answer that."

A statement from the Met issued this morning reads: "The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.

"As it has for all fixed penalty notices issued during the pandemic, the MPS will follow the College of Policing Approved Professional Practice for Media Relations which states that “Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.”

"We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals."