A GREEN MSP has likened Russia’s war on Ukraine to Israel’s treatment of Gaza.

Ross Greer compared Russia’s devasting seige of the port city of Mariupol to Israel’s 15-year blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The Scottish Tories called it "crass" and "offensive" and urged the West of Scotland MSP to withdraw it.

Mr Ross was responding to a tweet by Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, Yair Lapid.

Mr Lapid wrote: “Israel expresses deep concern regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Mariupol and calls for Russia to stop the fighting and allow for the evacuation of civilians to safety.”

Mr Greer reposted the message and added: “It would be awful if Mariupol ended up as the graveyard of as many innocent people as Gaza has become under Israel's 15 year siege.”

The mayor’s office in Mariupol this week estimated almost 5,000 people had been killed in the southern Ukrainian city since Russian forces cut it off and pounded it with artillery.

It also said around 90 per cent of buildings had been damaged and 40% destroyed.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, profoundly affecting its 1.7m residents.

According to Oxfam, the restrictions on goods and people have devastated Gaza’s economy, limiting fuel, electricity and water for homes, businesses and hospitals.

Almost half the working age population is unemployed.

Mr Greer, 27, sparked controversy in 2019 when he called Britain's war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill a "white supremacist mass murderer".

Scottish Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw said: “This is a crass comparison to make – but sadly not a surprising one from Ross Greer.

“After all, he is a member of an extremist party that shamefully refuses to sign up to the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

“He ought to apologise and delete this offensive tweet, but he won’t.”