NICOLA Sturgeon will today provide an update on Covid-19 cases and remaining restrictions to the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister is expected to address MSPs just after 2pm today.

The update comes as Covid infection rates and hospitalisations cases have continued to soar to record levels.

A record number of Scots had the virus in the latest sampling by the Office for National Statistics, with an estimated one in 11 people testing positive for the virus in the week ending March 20.

Ahead of the First Minister’s statement, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on her to lift any remaining rules and “trust the public” to do the right thing.

However, health boards have warned of immense Covid pressure on hospitals, including the country's largest one - NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

What can we expect from the briefing?

The First Minister is expected to provide an update on face coverings, after the legal restriction to use them in certain public setting was extended earlier this month.

During her statement on March 15, Ms Sturgeon said they expect for the face-covering regulation to "convert to guidance in early April".

However, the update also comes as the number of people being hospitalised with Covid-19 has been reaching record-breaking numbers for several consecutive days.

The latest Scottish Government figures confirmed there were 2383 people in hospital with the virus.

A total of 9311 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths of people who had the virus in the previous 28 days were also reported in the Tuesday figures.

How and when can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The briefing is set to take place after 2pm. It will be preceded by Parliamentary Bureau Motions that could see the start delayed slightly.

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media channels.

It can also be watched on their official TV website.

And we’ll bring you all the updates on our website.