TWO of Nicola Sturgeon's have tested positive for Coronavirus this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told followers that the bug had left him feeling poorly.

He tweeted: "After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now."

After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) March 30, 2022

In response, Justice Secretary Keith Brown tweeted that he too had been struck down by the virus.

"Be safe John, and hopefully you’ll be better soon," Mr Brown said. "Like you I’ve avoided it for two years until I had a positive test this morning. Thank goodness for Zoom!"

News of the positive tests comes ahead of Nicola Sturgeon's update to parliament on the remaining pandemic restrictions.

A record number of Scots had the virus in the latest sampling by the Office for National Statistics, with an estimated one in 11 people testing positive for the virus in the week ending March 20, compared to one in 16 in England and Wales.

The latest Scottish Government figures confirmed there were 2383 people in hospital with the virus.

A total of 9311 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths of people who had the virus in the previous 28 days were also reported in the Tuesday figures.