The UK Government has been accused of attempting to keep a “doomed oil field on life support” after an initial licence for the Cambo field has been extended for two years.

The original licence for the North Sea project, spearheaded by Siccar Point Energy near Shetland, was due to expire tomorrow.

Shell had pulled out of the project last year, but indicated its intention to rethink the project earlier this month due to the global energy crisis and surging price of oil.

The Cambo oil field has still not received permission to produce fossil fuels with a full licence still to be determined by the North Sea Transition Aurhority, formerly the Oil and Gas Authority, and the UK Government.

It would take several years for the development to begin producing oil if given approval, so activists have highlighted that Cambo would do little to help the UK’s energy security in the short-term.

In a statement, a Shell spokesperson said: "The North Sea Transition Authority has awarded Siccar Point Energy and Shell UK an extension to the underlying licences containing the Cambo field which were due to expire tomorrow (31 March 2022).

"At this time there is no change to our position of December 2021, but the extension to the licences will allow time to evaluate all potential future options for the project."

In a statement, Siccar Point Energy said: “Siccar Point Energy and joint venture partner Shell have been awarded a two-year licence extension for the Cambo field from the North Sea Transition Authority (formerly the Oil and Gas Authority).

“Siccar Point continues to work with its co-venturer Shell and the UK Government to map out the next steps on Cambo.”

But environmental campaigners have criticised the decision, pointing to the majority of political parties opposing the development in light of the climate emergency and legal targets to end Scotland and the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2045 and 250 respectably.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s climate and energy campaigner, Caroline Rance, said: “The UK Government is trying to keep this doomed oil field on life support but they are simply dragging out the inevitable rejection of Cambo and the transition away from fossil fuels. There is no safe future for new oil and gas production in the North Sea, Cambo and all new field developments must be rejected.

“Shell and Siccar Point Energy have had years to develop the case for opening the Cambo field, and have failed. Two more years won’t make the project look any better in terms of its devastating climate impacts or the urgency of the transition away from fossil fuels.”

She added: “New fields approved today wouldn’t start producing for years, and would do absolutely nothing for people’s soaring energy bills. Any oil that these companies might extract in years to come will be theirs to sell to the highest international bidder, not reserved for the UK. The suggestion that increasing UK oil and gas production will protect consumers is simply false.”

“The Government must reject all new oil and gas projects and instead rapidly scale up renewable energy while supporting a just transition for those workers and communities currently reliant on the oil and gas industry.”