BORIS Johnson has been challenegd over hosting a party for Tory MPs while millions of citizens struggle to pay the bills.

Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said the Prime Minister had done nothing to support people facing a rise in their energy bills of £700 from Friday.

Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM could no longer describe himself as a "tax cutter" after raising 15 different taxes.

The partygate saga, which has seen 20 police fines issued so far, was mentioned briefly by Labour and SNP but was not a main feature during today's Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr Blackford said: "Last night millions of families will have been desperately trying to figure out how they will possibly afford the £700 energy price hike that will hit them this Friday.

"At the very same time, Tory MPs were gathering across the street for a champagne bash in the Park Plaza.

"We all know the Tories partied during lockdown and now they’re partying through this cost-of-living emergency."

Mr Johnson replied: "I can assure them that we are, this week for instance, to get to the point...What's happening actually is that the living wage is going up again, and thanks to what the Chancellor has done, we are putting £9.1 billion into helping people up and down the country."

He then said he believed the "Scottish Nationalist Government" should "focus on the long term prosperity of Scotland" and specifically "the educational system where I'm sad to see Scotland's once glorious record now falling behind."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer started his questions by asking if he believed the PM and Chancellor could still describe themselves as tax cutting politicians.

Mr Johnson replied: "I certainly do, because this is the Government that has just introduced not only the biggest cut in fuel duty ever, but the biggest cut in tax for working people in the last 10 years – 70% of the population paying national insurance contributions will have a substantial tax cut as a result of what the Chancellor did.”

He added: "They don’t like it. They always put up taxes.”

The Labour leader accused the PM os being "more interested in shielding oil and gas profits" than "supporting working people" after Labour's proposal for a windfall tax on energy giants was ruled out by the Tories.

Sir Keir also asked the PM why he was "still here" after the Met police issued 20 fines over parties taking place during lockdown across Whitehall and in No.10.

He said: " The police have now concluded there was widespread criminality. The ministerial code says that ministers who knowingly mislead the house should resign. Why is he still here?"

The Prime Minister did not answer directly, instead accusing Sir Keir of being unable to make up his mind on whether he thought he should remain in post or not.

He added: "Of course the investigators must get on with their job. In the meantime we are going to get on with tackling the cost of living, helping people and helping people with spiking fuel prices."

Separately, Mr Johnson welcomed the statement from his Tory MP Jamie Wallis, who issued a statement this morning to confirm they were transgender.

This makes the MP the first openly transgender member of parliament.

Mr Johnson said: "I know the House stands with you and will give you the support you need to live freely as yourself."